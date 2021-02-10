NanoVibronix Reports Schedule Published by NICE for Review of UroShield Device

Publication of the approval schedule and timeline more clearly codifies the process that the company believes will ultimately lead to a positive recommendation of the device by NICE adoption by the National Health Service (NHS) as a clinically effective and cost saving medical device and addition of the device to the NHS Supply Chain Catalogue. As an important element of this approval, funding may also be provided by the NHS through the Medtech Funding Mandate, demonstrating the NHS commitment to accelerate the uptake of NICE-approved, cost-saving medical devices throughout the health system, meaning patients will get access to these technologies faster.

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company that produces the UroShield, PainShield and WoundShield Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices, today announced that it has received documentation from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) that outlines the timeline for NICE’s review and recommendation of the company’s UroShield device.

“Publication by NICE of its schedule for the review of the independent study and its recommendation for UroShield is an important step towards attaining ‘official guidance’ and ultimately achieving adoption by NHS for use by all of its patients at risk of catheter associated urinary tract infections,” stated Brian Murphy, CEO of NanoVibronix. “Findings from the recent independent study demonstrate statistically significant benefits and positive outcomes from patients that use the medical device. We remain committed to full commercialization of UroShield and are encouraged by NICE’s addition of the study to its evidence-based medicine documentation.”

The date for publication for rollout to the NHS is March, 2022, coinciding with the NHS financial year, which begins on April 1st and details of the UroShield review process are made available online by NICE at https://www.nice.org.uk/guidance/indevelopment/gid-mt560.

“NICE has achieved wide international impact, leading the way for more evidence-based value assessment of medicines and medical devices,” continued Murphy. “The NICE process for review, recommendation and approval has helped global health systems and clinicians to focus the practice of medicine where it matters most from both a quality of patient care and cost effectiveness perspective.”