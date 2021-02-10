 

NanoVibronix Reports Schedule Published by NICE for Review of UroShield Device

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 14:00  |  33   |   |   

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company that produces the UroShield, PainShield and WoundShield Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices, today announced that it has received documentation from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) that outlines the timeline for NICE’s review and recommendation of the company’s UroShield device.

Publication of the approval schedule and timeline more clearly codifies the process that the company believes will ultimately lead to a positive recommendation of the device by NICE adoption by the National Health Service (NHS) as a clinically effective and cost saving medical device and addition of the device to the NHS Supply Chain Catalogue. As an important element of this approval, funding may also be provided by the NHS through the Medtech Funding Mandate, demonstrating the NHS commitment to accelerate the uptake of NICE-approved, cost-saving medical devices throughout the health system, meaning patients will get access to these technologies faster.

“Publication by NICE of its schedule for the review of the independent study and its recommendation for UroShield is an important step towards attaining ‘official guidance’ and ultimately achieving adoption by NHS for use by all of its patients at risk of catheter associated urinary tract infections,” stated Brian Murphy, CEO of NanoVibronix. “Findings from the recent independent study demonstrate statistically significant benefits and positive outcomes from patients that use the medical device. We remain committed to full commercialization of UroShield and are encouraged by NICE’s addition of the study to its evidence-based medicine documentation.”

The date for publication for rollout to the NHS is March, 2022, coinciding with the NHS financial year, which begins on April 1st and details of the UroShield review process are made available online by NICE at https://www.nice.org.uk/guidance/indevelopment/gid-mt560.

“NICE has achieved wide international impact, leading the way for more evidence-based value assessment of medicines and medical devices,” continued Murphy. “The NICE process for review, recommendation and approval has helped global health systems and clinicians to focus the practice of medicine where it matters most from both a quality of patient care and cost effectiveness perspective.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NanoVibronix Reports Schedule Published by NICE for Review of UroShield Device NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company that produces the UroShield, PainShield and WoundShield Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices, today announced that it has received documentation from the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
MSCI Equity Indexes February 2021 Index Review
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Final Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of Units
Indian Motorcycle Celebrates 100 Years of Chief With Completely Reimagined 2022 Indian Chief Lineup
Moderna Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements with the Government of Taiwan for 5 Million ...
AbCellera-Discovered Antibody, Bamlanivimab, Administered with Etesevimab Receives FDA Emergency ...
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Closes Over $200M Initial Public Offering
Air Liquide: Outstanding Performance From the Group in 2020 That Demonstrates the Strength of Its Business ...
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Pricing of Upsized $30.0 Million Underwritten ...
Tortoise Announces Distribution Increase and Continuation of Share Repurchase Program for TYG and ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
MedMen to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on February 16, 2021
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
NanoVibronix Regains Nasdaq Compliance
19.01.21
NanoVibronix Issues Letter to Shareholders