Hyliion Holdings to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 23, 2021

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicles, today announced it will report its fourth quarter 2020 results after market close on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 and will host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET/10:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 to discuss financial results and the Company's business and outlook.

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET/10:00 a.m. CT

Conference Call Online Registration: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4551008

Webcast: https://investors.hyliion.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

About Hyliion

A wholly owned subsidiary of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN), Hyliion’s mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of commercial transportation Class 8 vehicles by being a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, it designs, develops and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial vehicles, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry’s environmental impact at scale. For more information, visit www.hyliion.com.

