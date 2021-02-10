 

Dynatrace broadens cloud application security coverage for Kubernetes and Node.js

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) today announced enhancements to its Application Security Module, which the company released in December 2020. These include extending Dynatrace’s AI-powered risk assessment for applications running on Node.js, the runtime environment underpinning the cloud-native applications of many of the world’s leading brands. In addition, Dynatrace is extending automatic software vulnerability detection in Kubernetes environments from workloads to the platform itself, and linking vulnerabilities discovered by Dynatrace to individual containers to streamline assessment and increase the speed of remediation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005213/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Jay Lyman, Senior Analyst with 451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, commented, “46% of respondents rank security and compliance concerns as primary challenges of using cloud-native software such as containers, Kubernetes and serverless in their organizations, as we reported in our Voice of the Enterprise: DevOps, Workloads and Key Projects 2020 survey.” Further expanding Dynatrace’s vulnerability to detection across cloud-native architectures provides DevSecOps teams with more precise, real-time insights into the source, nature, and severity of software vulnerabilities in both their production and pre-production applications. This allows them to make more informed decisions in real-time, mitigate risks with greater speed and efficiency, and accelerate digital transformation with increased confidence.

“Dynatrace’s ability to accurately assess the risk of all runtime vulnerabilities in our cloud-native applications in real time is a game-changer for us,” said Mark Kaplan, Senior Director of IT at BARBRI. “Dynatrace eliminates the false positives, only identifying the true vulnerabilities. And if there is a vulnerability, Dynatrace tells us what it is, and shows precisely where it is in the code, dramatically reducing remediation time. This automation and intelligence give our developers time back for innovation. Unlike our previous solutions that produced reports on a periodic basis, with large gaps between scans, Dynatrace informs us of vulnerabilities the instant they appear, giving me more confidence that our applications are secure.”

As enterprises move to dynamic cloud-native architectures to accelerate their digital transformation, their security exposure and the overhead of mitigating risks is becoming a more prevalent concern. To address this challenge, the Dynatrace Application Security Module provides real-time, continuous runtime application self-protection (RASP) capabilities for cloud-native applications in production and pre-production.

“Modern DevSecOps processes and constantly changing cloud-native architectures have broken traditional approaches to application security and put more responsibility on developers,” said Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management at Dynatrace. “With our launch last December, we extended our platform’s automation and intelligence to cloud application security. We are enabling DevOps teams to continue to innovate at a fast pace, while giving security teams confidence that new cloud-native applications, services, and innovations are vulnerability-free. By expanding coverage to the Kubernetes platform and Node.js, we are providing intelligent vulnerability detection to a broader set of modern cloud environments.”

These enhancements will be available within the next 90 days. For additional information, please visit the Dynatrace blog.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivaled digital experiences.

To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit https://www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog, and follow us on Twitter @dynatrace.



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Dynatrace
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dynatrace broadens cloud application security coverage for Kubernetes and Node.js Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) today announced enhancements to its Application Security Module, which the company released in December 2020. These include extending Dynatrace’s AI-powered risk assessment for applications running …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
MSCI Equity Indexes February 2021 Index Review
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Final Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of Units
Indian Motorcycle Celebrates 100 Years of Chief With Completely Reimagined 2022 Indian Chief Lineup
Moderna Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements with the Government of Taiwan for 5 Million ...
AbCellera-Discovered Antibody, Bamlanivimab, Administered with Etesevimab Receives FDA Emergency ...
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Closes Over $200M Initial Public Offering
Air Liquide: Outstanding Performance From the Group in 2020 That Demonstrates the Strength of Its Business ...
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Pricing of Upsized $30.0 Million Underwritten ...
Tortoise Announces Distribution Increase and Continuation of Share Repurchase Program for TYG and ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
MedMen to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on February 16, 2021
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
Dynatrace Adds Cloud Automation Module to Its Software Intelligence Platform
09.02.21
Dynatrace Announces Session Replay for Native-Mobile Applications
09.02.21
Dynatrace Launches Software Intelligence Hub
08.02.21
Dynatrace Enhances Infrastructure Monitoring Capabilities With Native Log Support for Kubernetes and Multicloud Environments
04.02.21
Dynatrace to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
03.02.21
Dynatrace Reports Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
03.02.21
Dynatrace Appoints Jill Ward as Chair of its Board of Directors
28.01.21
Dynatrace Announces Expanded Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud
19.01.21
New research shows CIOs need greater cross-team collaboration to drive digital transformation
14.01.21
Dynatrace Integrates Real-Time Vulnerability Detection With Snyk Intel Data

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
8
Dynatrace