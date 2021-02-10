 

Dynatrace Adds Cloud Automation Module to Its Software Intelligence Platform

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) today announced the addition of a Cloud Automation Module to its Software Intelligence Platform. This new Module will leverage the automation and intelligence at the core of the Dynatrace Platform to orchestrate the application development lifecycle process, including automating code tests and quality checks against an organization’s service level objectives (SLOs). This orchestration is powered by a fully-supported version of Keptn, an open-source, CNCF project. This addition to the Dynatrace Platform will transform how development, DevOps, and Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) teams develop and manage cloud-native applications, enabling them to deliver innovation faster and with less risk.

According to James Governor, analyst and co-founder at RedMonk, “The need for automated operations, continuous delivery, and release management has become critical. Dynatrace Cloud Automation, with fully supported Keptn embedded, is designed to provide an end-to-end platform that brings together pipelines and observability to support modern DevOps and SRE teams.”

“Dynatrace Cloud Automation is transforming how we develop and manage cloud-native applications,” said Simon Pilar, Director of IT Operations at ERT. “It ensures the applications we deliver meet our highest standards by automatically determining if they are ready to move on to the next stage in the lifecycle. It also enables our developers to spend less time troubleshooting, and more time driving faster innovation for the business and our customers.”

Dynatrace Cloud Automation leverages the AI and automation of the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform to enhance development, DevOps, and SRE teams’ processes with:

  • Automated quality checking of pre-production applications against SLO-based quality gates to ensure error-free code moves through each stage of the delivery pipeline, without manual checks or intervention.
  • Automated, closed-loop remediation of releases that fail in production, including roll-back of canary or blue/green deployments, management of feature flags, orchestration of remediation runbooks, triggering incident management workflows, and precise context for developers through AI-powered root-cause analysis.
  • Automatic release inventory and version comparison to continuously evaluate the performance of individual release versions, and if an issue is found, automatically restore the most stable version, helping teams deliver the highest quality releases, consistently.

“In dynamic cloud-native architectures, ensuring high-quality, secure, and fast release cycles is incredibly time consuming, with manual processes and siloed visibility across the application lifecycle,” said Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management at Dynatrace. “Dynatrace Cloud Automation seamlessly integrates with an organization’s existing DevOps toolchain and automates mundane tasks to give teams time back for additional innovation. Through this release, we are advancing both our customers’ and the industry’s movement toward highly automated, AI-driven DevOps.”

The Dynatrace Cloud Automation Module will be available within the next 90 days. It will join the Infrastructure Monitoring, Application and Microservices Monitoring, Digital Experience Monitoring, Business Analytics, and Application Security modules as part of the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform.

To learn more about how Dynatrace Cloud Automation can help your organization, visit our blog or website.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivaled digital experiences.

To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit https://www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog, and follow us on Twitter @dynatrace.



