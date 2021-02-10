 

Crest and Oral-B Advance Healthy Oral Care Habits in the U.S. Through Access, Education and Innovation

A healthy smile expresses who a person is and how they feel, but something as simple as a smile can sometimes be taken for granted. Tooth decay is the No. 1 chronic disease in America, with children in underserved communities disproportionately impacted. Black and Hispanic children experience a higher rate of tooth decay, but are less likely to see a dentist. As champions for unleashing healthy smiles, Crest and Oral-B commit to advancing oral care habits to ensure all Americans have a smile they are happy to share with the world.

At Crest and Oral-B, we aspire to establish healthy oral care habits for a lifetime and enable all Americans to have a healthy smile. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Crest and Oral-B are on a mission to unlock the life-changing power of healthy oral care habits, because everyone deserves a healthy smile,” said Carlos De Jesus, Senior Vice President, NA Oral Care, P&G. “For over 60 years, our brands have provided people with products that deliver better oral health results. We are committed to improving oral care for all, while educating people on how small changes to their oral care routine can make a big impact on overall health.”

The brands’ efforts will focus on enabling access to dental products and services, education, and product innovation that deliver better outcomes for people and the planet.

Promoting Healthy Smiles Through Access

Crest and Oral-B aspire to enable 100% of Americans to have access to oral care products, oral health education and dental care. In 2020, Crest and Oral-B donated more than $2.5 million in products and care to support healthy smiles across the U.S. The brands also donated more than 400,000 Oral-B toothbrushes and Crest toothpastes through partnerships with organizations like America’s ToothFairy and Dental Lifeline Network.

Limited access to dental care and oral health issues cause children to lose 34 million school hours each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control1. Crest and Oral-B are increasing efforts to provide free dental check-ups to kids through partnerships with organizations such as the University of Cincinnati Blue Ash College Dental Hygiene Program.

Encouraging Healthy Smiles Through Education

Crest and Oral-B are committed to furthering healthy habit education through dental professionals and with our brand voices to establish healthy oral care habits for a lifetime.

