Henry Schein Announces Two New Directors

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, announced today that Mohamad Ali and Deborah Derby have been appointed as members of the Company’s Board of Directors to serve until the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders scheduled for May 13, 2021, when they are expected to stand for re-election to the Board by a vote of the Company’s stockholders.

Deborah Derby (Photo: Business Wire)

The Company also announced that Paul Brons will retire from the Board in May, in accordance with Henry Schein’s director retirement policy, and that Shira Goodman has chosen not to stand for re-election to the Board because of other commitments. Mr. Brons has been a director of Henry Schein since 2005 and Ms. Goodman since 2018. Both Mr. Brons and Ms. Goodman will continue to serve on the Board until the completion of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders in May.

"We are extremely fortunate to attract such high-quality directors to our Board. Mohamad has extensive experience successfully growing and leading technology companies through strategic transformations, and Deb brings to Henry Schein broad operational, strategic, and senior leadership experience. We look forward to the contributions Mohamad and Deb will make to advance the strategic goals of the Company," said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein.

Mr. Ali led the transformation of several technology businesses with significant results. In July of 2019, he was appointed CEO and director of International Data Group, Inc., a technology media, events, and research company. Prior to IDG, from 2014 to 2019, he was President and CEO of Carbonite, Inc., a provider of SaaS security and data protection for businesses and individuals. Mr. Ali has also served as Chief Strategy Officer of Hewlett-Packard, as President of Avaya Client Services, and in various executive roles at IBM. He is currently the lead director for iRobot Corporation’s board of directors and is a former member of the board of directors of Carbonite and City National Bank. Mr. Ali holds a B.S. in computer engineering, a B.A. in history, and a master’s degree in electrical engineering, each from Stanford University.