 

Henry Schein Announces Two New Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 14:00  |  32   |   |   

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, announced today that Mohamad Ali and Deborah Derby have been appointed as members of the Company’s Board of Directors to serve until the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders scheduled for May 13, 2021, when they are expected to stand for re-election to the Board by a vote of the Company’s stockholders.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005252/en/

Deborah Derby (Photo: Business Wire)

Deborah Derby (Photo: Business Wire)

The Company also announced that Paul Brons will retire from the Board in May, in accordance with Henry Schein’s director retirement policy, and that Shira Goodman has chosen not to stand for re-election to the Board because of other commitments. Mr. Brons has been a director of Henry Schein since 2005 and Ms. Goodman since 2018. Both Mr. Brons and Ms. Goodman will continue to serve on the Board until the completion of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders in May.

"We are extremely fortunate to attract such high-quality directors to our Board. Mohamad has extensive experience successfully growing and leading technology companies through strategic transformations, and Deb brings to Henry Schein broad operational, strategic, and senior leadership experience. We look forward to the contributions Mohamad and Deb will make to advance the strategic goals of the Company," said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein.

Mr. Ali led the transformation of several technology businesses with significant results. In July of 2019, he was appointed CEO and director of International Data Group, Inc., a technology media, events, and research company. Prior to IDG, from 2014 to 2019, he was President and CEO of Carbonite, Inc., a provider of SaaS security and data protection for businesses and individuals. Mr. Ali has also served as Chief Strategy Officer of Hewlett-Packard, as President of Avaya Client Services, and in various executive roles at IBM. He is currently the lead director for iRobot Corporation’s board of directors and is a former member of the board of directors of Carbonite and City National Bank. Mr. Ali holds a B.S. in computer engineering, a B.A. in history, and a master’s degree in electrical engineering, each from Stanford University.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Henry Schein Announces Two New Directors Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, announced today that Mohamad Ali and Deborah Derby have been appointed as members of the Company’s Board of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
MSCI Equity Indexes February 2021 Index Review
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Final Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of Units
Indian Motorcycle Celebrates 100 Years of Chief With Completely Reimagined 2022 Indian Chief Lineup
Moderna Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements with the Government of Taiwan for 5 Million ...
AbCellera-Discovered Antibody, Bamlanivimab, Administered with Etesevimab Receives FDA Emergency ...
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Closes Over $200M Initial Public Offering
Air Liquide: Outstanding Performance From the Group in 2020 That Demonstrates the Strength of Its Business ...
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Pricing of Upsized $30.0 Million Underwritten ...
Tortoise Announces Distribution Increase and Continuation of Share Repurchase Program for TYG and ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
MedMen to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on February 16, 2021
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
Henry Schein to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Conference Call on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 10: 00 A.M. ET
01.02.21
Henry Schein Named to Fortune ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’ List for 20th Consecutive Year
28.01.21
Henry Schein Earns Top Marks in Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
27
Henry Schein - Weltmarktführer Dentalhandel