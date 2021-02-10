 

Lomiko Encouraged by Quebec Critical and Strategic Mineral Development Plan and U.S. – Canada Joint Action Plan on Critical Minerals

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) (Lomiko or the “Company) has been monitoring government initiatives within the Critical Minerals industry. Recently, the Quebec Plan for Development of Critical and Strategic Minerals (“The Quebec Plan”) indicated that graphite demand would likely increase 300-500% in the coming decades.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005258/en/

Key advantages for the La Looutre Flake Graphite Project (Graphic: Business Wire)

Key advantages for the La Looutre Flake Graphite Project (Graphic: Business Wire)

Government Initiatives

The Quebec Plan calls for support for companies and local communities in the development of critical and strategic mineral industries with ethical and responsible practices which would attract investment.

The Quebec Plan is prepared to support the exploration and mining of Critical and Strategic Minerals (CSMs) including sharing the financial risk of exploration and assistance in relations with local communities and First Nations. The Plan also addresses the need for infrastructure improvement and meshes with the Canada-U.S. Joint Action Plan on Critical Minerals Collaboration, which is focused on securing supply chains for the critical minerals needed for important manufacturing sectors in North America.

What is graphite and what is it used for?

Graphite is a naturally occurring crystalline form of carbon which is soft, greyish-black with a metallic sheen. Interest in graphite has increased because it is used in the lithium-ion batteries that power electric cars. However, there are other significant uses. In steelmaking it increases its carbon content and makes steel products stronger. In the automobile industry, graphite is used in gaskets, brake linings and clutch materials. It also has a range of other industrial uses, including in components of electric motors, batteries, lubricants, and pencils.

For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill at 604-729-5312 or email: info@lomiko.com.

On Behalf of the Board,

“A. Paul Gill”
 Chief Executive Officer

We seek safe harbor. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Graphit für die Elektro-Automobilität
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lomiko Encouraged by Quebec Critical and Strategic Mineral Development Plan and U.S. – Canada Joint Action Plan on Critical Minerals Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) (Lomiko or the “Company) has been monitoring government initiatives within the Critical Minerals industry. Recently, the Quebec Plan for Development of Critical and Strategic Minerals (“The …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
MSCI Equity Indexes February 2021 Index Review
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Final Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of Units
Indian Motorcycle Celebrates 100 Years of Chief With Completely Reimagined 2022 Indian Chief Lineup
Moderna Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements with the Government of Taiwan for 5 Million ...
AbCellera-Discovered Antibody, Bamlanivimab, Administered with Etesevimab Receives FDA Emergency ...
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Closes Over $200M Initial Public Offering
Air Liquide: Outstanding Performance From the Group in 2020 That Demonstrates the Strength of Its Business ...
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Pricing of Upsized $30.0 Million Underwritten ...
Tortoise Announces Distribution Increase and Continuation of Share Repurchase Program for TYG and ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
MedMen to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on February 16, 2021
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:09 Uhr
Plan hinsichtlich Entwicklung kritischer und strategischer Mineralien in Quebec und gemeinsamer Aktionsplan von USA und Kanada hinsichtlich kritischer Mineralien stimmen Lomiko zuversichtlich
03.02.21
Original-Research: Lomiko Metals Inc. (von hanseatic stock publishing UG (haf...
01.02.21
Lomiko schließt den Erwerb von 100 % von La Loutre ab und definiert die Ziele für Kugelgraphit im Rahmen seiner Anodenproduktionsstrategie
01.02.21
Lomiko Completes 100% La Loutre Purchase and Sets Targets on Spherical Graphite for Anodes Production Strategy
12.01.21
Lomiko betrachtet die Zusage von Biden von $ 400 Milliarden für umweltfreundliche Energien als Chance für die Minenentwickler in Quebec

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
06.02.21
4
Graphit für die Elektro-Automobilität