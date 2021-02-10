Del Taco Brings Back Fan Favorite Crispy Jumbo Shrimp and a New Honey Mango Twist

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, has upped its seasonal Crispy Jumbo Shrimp and Crispy Fish game with a freshened-up lineup. After the incredible success of Honey Mango Crispy Chicken, Del Taco is sweetening its expanded array of seasonal seafood with the delicious sauce and more. Whether observing the Lenten season or an avid seafood fan, there are craveable choices for everyone:

NEW Honey Mango Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Taco (2 for $5**): Crispy Jumbo Shrimp, honey mango sauce, crunchy shredded cabbage, handmade pico de gallo, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge.

Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Taco (2 for $5**): Crispy Jumbo Shrimp topped with Del Taco's savory secret sauce, crunchy shredded cabbage, handmade pico de gallo, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge.

Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Burrito: Crispy Jumbo Shrimp, cilantro lime rice, crunchy shredded cabbage, savory secret sauce, handmade pico de gallo, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Beer Battered Crispy Fish Taco (2 for $4**): Wild caught Alaska Pollock fillet in a crispy beer batter, topped with crunchy shredded cabbage, savory secret sauce, handmade pico de gallo, wrapped in two warm corn tortillas and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge.

NEW Epic Crispy Fish & Guac Burrito: Crispy beer battered Alaska Pollock, fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce blend, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh diced tomatoes, crispy tortilla strips, and creamy avocado Caesar dressing, wrapped in a warm, oversized flour tortilla.

Additionally, Del Taco fans can enjoy delicious offers throughout February***:

Free Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Taco with $3 Purchase (Classic or Honey Mango): Offer valid 2/11/2021 through 2/12/2021.

Free Small Drink with Purchase of the Epic Crispy Fish & Guac Burrito: Offer valid 2/17/2021 through 2/19/2021.

Buy One, Get One Free Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Burrito: Offer valid 2/24/2021 through 2/26/2021.

“Our guests really go crazy when we bring back Crispy Jumbo Shrimp each year,” said Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Now that we’re adding our hit Honey Mango sauce as one of the Crispy Jumbo Shrimp flavor options, the taste is even more incredible, and we can’t wait for our customers to try it out. We also wanted to bring together another fan-favorite combination with our new Epic Crispy Fish & Guac Burrito. The burrito includes delicious beer battered Alaska Pollock topped with our fresh house-made guacamole.”

CRYS*P BOYZ front man, Crys P is a known crispy seafood fanatic and is paying tribute to the Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Tacos with a new chart topper, “Taco, Taco, Taco,” which just dropped on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Crys P and the Boyz serenade fans on his love for crispy shrimp with their perfect harmonies and smooth dance moves.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

