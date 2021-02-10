All-New Box Shuttle to Accelerate Content Migration to the Box Content Cloud

“As this past year demonstrated, it’s more important than ever for businesses to modernize how they work and move to the cloud,” said Aaron Levie, cofounder and CEO of Box. “We want it to be as simple, fast, and cost-effective as possible to retire legacy systems and move information to the Box Content Cloud. Box Shuttle can now migrate some of the most complex and large-scale content management environments, at a lower cost and faster than ever. And with more of their high-value content in Box, our customers can empower their teams to collaborate more effectively and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.”

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) today announced the all-new Box Shuttle to make it easier, faster, and less costly to migrate large amounts of content – including permissions and metadata -- to the Box Content Cloud. With Box Shuttle, customers get access to content management experts for strategy and execution, change management processes to drive adoption, and powerful technology that will enable organizations to accelerate their digital transformation journey. Box Shuttle is now the lowest-cost full-service content migration program in the cloud content management market.

All-new Box Shuttle to simplify modernization for businesses worldwide

For many organizations, moving to the cloud has been a priority, but the path has been difficult, and the cost and complexity of migrating content has been prohibitive. With content decentralized and residing in diverse file shares and legacy systems, businesses struggle to realize value from their content. At the same time, the urgent need to support remote work and digital operations has made modernizing their technology a requirement.

“Eighty-six percent of organizations plan to move a majority of their on-premises content to the cloud - and we expect that number to grow in light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Holly Muscolino, Research Vice President, Content and Process Strategies and the Future of Work, IDC. "Organizations are looking for cost-effective ways to get to the cloud with as little business disruption as possible."

With the all-new Box Shuttle, customers can:

Leverage both on-premises and cloud connectors that allow petabyte-scale migration from more than 15 source systems, including file shares, SharePoint, OneDrive, Google Workspace, Egnyte, Documentum, OpenText, FileNet, and more to the Box Content Cloud

Partner with leading content migration experts to plan and execute migration projects, including a focus on organizational change to ensure end user adoption and satisfaction

Re-map content to different owners, or modify permissions during migration - allowing for critical restructuring and reorganization with zero downtime

Preserve business-critical context about content with simple configurations that migrate existing metadata and file version history into Box

Accelerate the pace of migration to hundreds of terabytes per day with proprietary algorithms that automatically optimize network utilization and API volumes to improve upload speed

Increase confidence with real-time migration reporting, visualization, and event monitoring to provide insight into migration performance and outcome

Box provides more than 100,000 businesses and organizations with a secure platform for managing all of their content in the cloud, making it simple to collaborate from anywhere, automate workflows, and keep their data secure and compliant. With today’s news and the recent announcement of Box Sign, Box customers will be able to not only move more of their content to the cloud, but they will be able to manage the entire content lifecycle in Box. From the moment a file is created, or migrated, to the moment it’s shared, edited, published, approved, signed, classified, and retained, the entire content lifecycle can now happen in the Box Content Cloud.