Veracyte to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results on February 17, 2021

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced today that it will release its full financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 after the close of market on Wednesday, February 17. Company management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide a general business update at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

The conference call will be webcast live from the company’s website and will be available via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p7geixt9. The webcast should be accessed 10 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on the company’s website at https://investor.veracyte.com/events-presentations.