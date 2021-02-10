 

ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 14:15  |  101   |   |   

The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,666,667 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $54.00 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering to the company are expected to be approximately $90.0 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about February 12, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, the company granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 205,907 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

ExOne intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including strategic investments.

Canaccord Genuity and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. B. Riley Securities and A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and became effective on April 23, 2018. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering was filed with the SEC on February 9, 2021 and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The final prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and also will be available on the SEC’s website. Before investing in the offering, you should read the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus in their entirety as well as the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and the offering. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting Canaccord Genuity LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 99 High Street, Suite 1200, Boston, MA 02110, by email at prospectus@cgf.com or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, by telephone at 415-364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: ExOne - der neue 3D Drucker Stern am Horizont !?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,666,667 shares of its common stock at a public offering …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
MSCI Equity Indexes February 2021 Index Review
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Final Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of Units
Indian Motorcycle Celebrates 100 Years of Chief With Completely Reimagined 2022 Indian Chief Lineup
Moderna Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements with the Government of Taiwan for 5 Million ...
AbCellera-Discovered Antibody, Bamlanivimab, Administered with Etesevimab Receives FDA Emergency ...
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Closes Over $200M Initial Public Offering
Air Liquide: Outstanding Performance From the Group in 2020 That Demonstrates the Strength of Its Business ...
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Pricing of Upsized $30.0 Million Underwritten ...
Tortoise Announces Distribution Increase and Continuation of Share Repurchase Program for TYG and ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
MedMen to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on February 16, 2021
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
ExOne Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
08.02.21
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with Rapidia
08.02.21
ExOne Announces Strategic Partnership, Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and 2021 Outlook
01.02.21
ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets
29.01.21
Bitcoin, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Novavax, Visa, MicroStr., 3D Systems, Exone, Gamestop - Opening Bell
26.01.21
ExOne to 3D Print Lightweight Ceramic-Metal Parts Under New License With Oak Ridge National Laboratory
21.01.21
ExOne Joins the Additive Manufacturing Green Trade Association as a Founding Member
12.01.21
ExOne Launches Online Calculator for Manufacturers to Quickly Compare the Cost of Metal 3D Printing for Production

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11:55 Uhr
105
ExOne - der neue 3D Drucker Stern am Horizont !?