ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about February 12, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, the company granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 205,907 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,666,667 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $54.00 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering to the company are expected to be approximately $90.0 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses.

ExOne intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including strategic investments.

Canaccord Genuity and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. B. Riley Securities and A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and became effective on April 23, 2018. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering was filed with the SEC on February 9, 2021 and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The final prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and also will be available on the SEC’s website. Before investing in the offering, you should read the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus in their entirety as well as the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and the offering. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting Canaccord Genuity LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 99 High Street, Suite 1200, Boston, MA 02110, by email at prospectus@cgf.com or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, by telephone at 415-364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.