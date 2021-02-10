 

ORYZON to Present New Clinical Data and Corporate Updates at Conferences in February and March

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

  • 2021 BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference
  • 15th International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases AD/PD 2021
  • H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
  • BioCapital Europe 2021
  • 14th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum 2021
  • 33rd Annual ROTH Conference

MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announces that it will present new clinical data and attend several industry conferences in February and March, all in virtual format due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr. Carlos Buesa, Oryzon’s CEO, will present a corporate update at the BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference, to be held on February 16-18.

The company will present new data from its Alzheimer's trials at the AD/PD 2021 medical conference from March 9 to 14. Dr. Michael Ropacki, CMO of CNS at Oryzon, will present new clinical data from vafidemstat’s Phase IIa clinical trial in Alzheimer's, ETHERAL, in an e-poster entitled "TOPLINE ETHERAL PHASE II TRIAL DATA". Dr. Buesa will present new clinical data from vafidemstat’s Phase IIa clinical trial in aggressive and agitated Alzheimer's patients, in an e-poster entitled "REIMAGINE-AD VAFIDEMSTAT SHOWS EFFICACY IN ALZHEIMER-RELATED AGITATION & AGGRESSION AFTER 12 MONTHS".

Dr. Buesa will present the recent progress of vafidemstat and iadademstat at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, which will take place on March 9-10.

Dr. Buesa will also present a corporate update at the BioCapital Europe 2021 conference on March 11 at 16:10 CET.

Dr. Buesa and Dr. Torsten Hoffmann, Oryzon’s Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in the 14th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum 2021 on March 10-11. Dr. Buesa will give a corporate presentation and will also participate in the Immuno-Oncology Partnering Panel at 12:20 CET on March 11.

Dr. Buesa will also present a corporate update at the 33rd Annual Roth Conference which will be held on March 15-17, where he will also participate in a cancer panel hosting several companies active in the field.

About Oryzon
Founded in 2000 in Barcelona, Spain, Oryzon (ISIN Code: ES0167733015) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company considered as the European champion in Epigenetics. Oryzon has one of the strongest portfolios in the field. Oryzon’s LSD1 program has rendered two compounds, vafidemstat and iadademstat, in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, Oryzon has ongoing programs for developing inhibitors against other epigenetic targets. Oryzon has a strong technological platform for biomarker identification and performs biomarker and target validation for a variety of malignant and neurological diseases. Oryzon has offices in Spain and the United States. Oryzon is one of the most liquid biotech stocks in Europe with +90 M shares negotiated in 2020 (ORY:SM / ORY.MC / ORYZF US OTC mkt). The company had a +25% stock performance in 2020 and its cash runway is expected to extend till 1Q2023. For more information, visit www.oryzon.com

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ORYZON to Present New Clinical Data and Corporate Updates at Conferences in February and March 2021 BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference15th International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases AD/PD 2021 H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference BioCapital Europe 2021 14th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum 202133rd …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Ballard Announces US$350 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
OptimizeRx Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
FDA approves Libtayo (Cemiplimab-rwlc) as first immunotherapy indicated for patients with advanced ...
GENFIT Announces Publication of Positive Results from the Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating ...
JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. Completes Upsized $414,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units