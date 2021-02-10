ORYZON to Present New Clinical Data and Corporate Updates at Conferences in February and March

MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announces that it will present new clinical data and attend several industry conferences in February and March, all in virtual format due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company will present new data from its Alzheimer's trials at the AD/PD 2021 medical conference from March 9 to 14. Dr. Michael Ropacki, CMO of CNS at Oryzon, will present new clinical data from vafidemstat’s Phase IIa clinical trial in Alzheimer's, ETHERAL, in an e-poster entitled "TOPLINE ETHERAL PHASE II TRIAL DATA". Dr. Buesa will present new clinical data from vafidemstat’s Phase IIa clinical trial in aggressive and agitated Alzheimer's patients, in an e-poster entitled "REIMAGINE-AD VAFIDEMSTAT SHOWS EFFICACY IN ALZHEIMER-RELATED AGITATION & AGGRESSION AFTER 12 MONTHS".

Dr. Buesa will present the recent progress of vafidemstat and iadademstat at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, which will take place on March 9-10.

Dr. Buesa will also present a corporate update at the BioCapital Europe 2021 conference on March 11 at 16:10 CET.

Dr. Buesa and Dr. Torsten Hoffmann, Oryzon’s Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in the 14th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum 2021 on March 10-11. Dr. Buesa will give a corporate presentation and will also participate in the Immuno-Oncology Partnering Panel at 12:20 CET on March 11.

Dr. Buesa will also present a corporate update at the 33rd Annual Roth Conference which will be held on March 15-17, where he will also participate in a cancer panel hosting several companies active in the field.

About Oryzon

Founded in 2000 in Barcelona, Spain, Oryzon (ISIN Code: ES0167733015) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company considered as the European champion in Epigenetics. Oryzon has one of the strongest portfolios in the field. Oryzon’s LSD1 program has rendered two compounds, vafidemstat and iadademstat, in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, Oryzon has ongoing programs for developing inhibitors against other epigenetic targets. Oryzon has a strong technological platform for biomarker identification and performs biomarker and target validation for a variety of malignant and neurological diseases. Oryzon has offices in Spain and the United States. Oryzon is one of the most liquid biotech stocks in Europe with +90 M shares negotiated in 2020 (ORY:SM / ORY.MC / ORYZF US OTC mkt). The company had a +25% stock performance in 2020 and its cash runway is expected to extend till 1Q2023. For more information, visit www.oryzon.com