MiMedx to Participate at the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

MARIETTA, Ga., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MiMedx” or the “Company”), an industry leader in advanced wound care and a therapeutic biologics company, today announced that Timothy R. Wright, Chief Executive Officer, and Peter M. Carlson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 3:30 PM Eastern Time.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website or through the conference site by using the link below.