 

ProntoForms releases new enterprise-grade multi-user workflow capabilities to streamline service execution in the field

New “ProntoForms Teamwork" feature empowers teams of frontline technicians to more effectively service high-value assets in the field"

OTTAWA, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise, announced today the official release of ProntoForms Teamwork.

The latest powerful expansion of the ProntoForms platform facilitates collaboration by allowing work-in-progress forms to be submitted and made available to other mobile users. These users can then continue executing the service event in a tracible way. ​ProntoForms Teamwork does this through a combination of advanced capabilities:

  • Drafted forms can be submitted to the cloud, ignoring constraints like required fields.​
  • Drafts can be submitted multiple times before a complete, fully-validated record is sent to the ProntoForms cloud.​
  • Forms work across multiple device platforms (iOS, Android, W10)​.
  • A version of the record is created with every submission, with technician tracking on each question to determine who answered what and when.​
  • A new option to generate interim report documents (PDF/Word) and route them through data destinations.​
  • Integration with work order management systems through a combination of mobile app-to-app and cloud-based data destinations.

Together, these capabilities enable organizations to more effectively complete field work with multiple layers of complexity and variability. Work that requires several contributors of various skill levels and expertise is now more efficient to execute. With ProntoForms Teamwork, technicians have a contextual view of what was completed by previous contributors. This ensures that productivity and quality is maintained—no matter how often projects are paused or switch hands. Status and progress details are no longer blind spots for team leaders as work-in-progress forms can now be easily tracked, resulting in better service delivery and clearer customer communication. Finally, ProntoForms Teamwork enhances ProntoForms’ strong compliance and audit tracing with new, more precise insight into past service events with knowledge of which technician did what throughout the service process. By tracking accountability across the organization, field teams can maintain a high-level of effectiveness and accuracy to meet stringent compliance requirements and generate standardized and credible reporting.

