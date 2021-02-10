Century Reports $1.9 Million Total Comprehensive Income for Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 and Updates Progress on Joyce Lake DSO Iron Ore Project

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Global Commodities Corporation (“Century” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020 and the related management discussion and analysis (“MD&A”). Copies of these documents are available under Century’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and will also be posted on Century’s website at www.centuryglobal.ca.

The Company is also pleased to report that it delivered a total comprehensive income of $1,935,337 for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 (compared with a loss of $3,561,600 for the same period last year) and $534,992 for the third fiscal quarter this year (compared to a loss of $1,122,397 for the same quarter last year). The total comprehensive income year-to-date comprised operating net income from the Hong Kong food segment as well as two accretive corporate transactions, which included in the third quarter, acquisition of a joint venture partner’s interests (outlined below and discussed in the MD&A). The Company’s revenue was $6,408,724 year-to-date and $1,820,170 for the quarter.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had strong working capital of $16.8 million, consisting of cash, bank deposits and marketable securities totaling $15.0 million, together with accounts receivables and other current assets of $4.0 million, less accounts payable and other current liabilities of $2.2 million.

The Joyce Lake DSO Iron Ore Project

In November 2020, the Company acquired a joint venture partner’s interests in the Joyce Lake Iron Ore Project (“Joyce Lake”) and other Labrador iron ore projects, so as to increase the Company’s ownership to 100%. During the quarter Century also completed an internal reorganization placing the Joyce Lake project in a corporate structure to facilitate accretive financings. Century management has placed the Company in a stronger financial position to now allow rapid advancement of the Joyce Lake project at the dawn of a potential new iron ore price super-cycle. As previously announced, the Company intends to spin-out the Joyce Lake project to facilitate the next phases of development financing.