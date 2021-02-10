 

Century Reports $1.9 Million Total Comprehensive Income for Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 and Updates Progress on Joyce Lake DSO Iron Ore Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 14:00  |  38   |   |   

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN
THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWS AGENCIES

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Global Commodities Corporation (“Century” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020 and the related management discussion and analysis (“MD&A”). Copies of these documents are available under Century’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and will also be posted on Century’s website at www.centuryglobal.ca.

The Company is also pleased to report that it delivered a total comprehensive income of $1,935,337 for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 (compared with a loss of $3,561,600 for the same period last year) and $534,992 for the third fiscal quarter this year (compared to a loss of $1,122,397 for the same quarter last year). The total comprehensive income year-to-date comprised operating net income from the Hong Kong food segment as well as two accretive corporate transactions, which included in the third quarter, acquisition of a joint venture partner’s interests (outlined below and discussed in the MD&A). The Company’s revenue was $6,408,724 year-to-date and $1,820,170 for the quarter.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had strong working capital of $16.8 million, consisting of cash, bank deposits and marketable securities totaling $15.0 million, together with accounts receivables and other current assets of $4.0 million, less accounts payable and other current liabilities of $2.2 million.

The Joyce Lake DSO Iron Ore Project

In November 2020, the Company acquired a joint venture partner’s interests in the Joyce Lake Iron Ore Project (“Joyce Lake”) and other Labrador iron ore projects, so as to increase the Company’s ownership to 100%. During the quarter Century also completed an internal reorganization placing the Joyce Lake project in a corporate structure to facilitate accretive financings. Century management has placed the Company in a stronger financial position to now allow rapid advancement of the Joyce Lake project at the dawn of a potential new iron ore price super-cycle. As previously announced, the Company intends to spin-out the Joyce Lake project to facilitate the next phases of development financing.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Century Reports $1.9 Million Total Comprehensive Income for Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 and Updates Progress on Joyce Lake DSO Iron Ore Project THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION INTHE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWS AGENCIES TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Century Global Commodities Corporation (“Century” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Ballard Announces US$350 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
OptimizeRx Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
FDA approves Libtayo (Cemiplimab-rwlc) as first immunotherapy indicated for patients with advanced ...
GENFIT Announces Publication of Positive Results from the Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating ...
JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. Completes Upsized $414,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
Century Completes Internal Reorganization to Advance its Joyce Lake DSO Iron Ore Project