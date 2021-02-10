Rapid7 to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced that management will be presenting at the following virtual conference.



The Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference 2021. The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 3:40 p.m. Eastern Time.



The presentations will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the “Events and Presentations” section on the Company’s investor relations website at investors.rapid7.com.