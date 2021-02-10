Bright Minds Biosciences Strengthens Scientific Advisory Team to Prepare for Future Growth

-- Key additions deepen drug development expertise and position the Company to advance pipeline --

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Minds Biosciences (“Bright Minds” or the “Company”), a biosciences company focused on creating the next generation of psychedelic and related therapies for the treatment of mental health and central nervous system disorders, today announced three additions to its scientific advisory team: John M. McCall, PhD, Senior Advisor; Mark A. Geyer, PhD, Advisor; and Uros Laban, Senior Chemist.

“We are delighted to welcome John, Mark and Uros to the Bright Minds team. Their collective research, drug development and patent expertise will undoubtedly help us to advance our programs through the clinical phase and ultimately to market. Bright Minds is committed to designing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics with improved safety and predictability that can address the many unmet medical needs in the mental health and pain management areas. As we expand our cadre of renowned scientific advisors, we look forward to their insights and contributions, and to taking full advantage of the opportunities ahead,” stated Ian McDonald, CEO.