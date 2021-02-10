Bright Minds Biosciences Strengthens Scientific Advisory Team to Prepare for Future Growth
-- Key additions deepen drug development expertise and position the Company to advance pipeline --
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Minds Biosciences (“Bright Minds” or the “Company”), a biosciences company focused on creating the next generation of psychedelic and related therapies for the treatment of mental health and central nervous system disorders, today announced three additions to its scientific advisory team: John M. McCall, PhD, Senior Advisor; Mark A. Geyer, PhD, Advisor; and Uros Laban, Senior Chemist.
“We are delighted to welcome John, Mark and Uros to the Bright Minds team. Their collective research, drug development and patent expertise will undoubtedly help us to advance our programs through the clinical phase and ultimately to market. Bright Minds is committed to designing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics with improved safety and predictability that can address the many unmet medical needs in the mental health and pain management areas. As we expand our cadre of renowned scientific advisors, we look forward to their insights and contributions, and to taking full advantage of the opportunities ahead,” stated Ian McDonald, CEO.
John M. McCall, PhD, is Co-Founder, Chairman of the Board and Vice President of Chemistry at ReveraGen BioPharma, a company with a focus on developing therapeutics for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. His expertise includes medicinal biochemistry, steroidal chemistry, risk minimization and strategic planning. Dr. McCall began his career as a medicinal chemist with Upjohn and subsequently held positions with Pharmacia and Pfizer. He was Director of CNS Research with Upjohn, Vice President and Global Head of Chemistry for both Pharmacia and Pharmacia Upjohn and Vice President Research with Pfizer. He has extensive consulting experience via his privately owned PharMac firm, advising National Institutes of Health (“NIH”), academic, and pharmaceutical partners in the translational drug discovery and development areas. Dr. McCall currently chairs a NINDS development team in the spinal muscular atrophy area, serves on boards and scientific advisory boards, consults, participates as a NIH study section member, works with three venture capital funds, and is a partner with the Upjohn Group. Dr. McCall’s Board and Scientific Advisory Board positions include UCB, CeeTox, Synergenics, Psychogenics, Avaant, Deciphera, Lycera, Michigan High Throughput Screening Center, Verseon, CINRG, Reaction Biology, Scripps, AdmetRx, and PharmOptima. Dr. McCall holds 54 U.S. patents and has over 60 refereed publications. Dr. McCall received a PhD in Organic Chemistry from the University of Wisconsin and did his postdoctoral work at Harvard University.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare