 

Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

DUBLIN, Ireland, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a company focused on developing FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate for treating excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy, announced today that members of the Avadel management team will participate in a fireside chat at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held February 24th to 26th.

Fireside Chat Details:
Event: SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Time and Date: 3:40 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 24th
Webcast: A live webcast of this event, as well as an archived recording, will be available at (click here), as well as on Avadel’s website, www.avadel.com, for 90 days from being made available.

About FT218
FT218 is an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate that includes Avadel’s MicroPump controlled-release (CR) technology. In December 2020, the Company submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for FT218 to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. FT218 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of narcolepsy. The designation was granted on the plausible hypothesis that FT218 may be clinically superior to the twice-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate already approved by the FDA for the same indication. In particular, FT218 may be safer due to ramifications associated with the dosing regimen of the previously approved product.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc:
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is a biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development and FDA approval of FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com.

Contacts:
 
  Tom McHugh
  Chief Financial Officer
  Phone: (636) 449-1843
  Email: tmchugh@avadel.com
   
  Tim McCarthy
  LifeSci Advisors, LLC
  Phone: (212) 915-2564
  Email: tim@lifesciadvisors.com



