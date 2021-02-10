Azincourt Energy Updates 2021 Winter Drill Program at the East Preston Uranium Project

Road preparation and placement of bridges to allow access to the primary drill sites at the Company’s East Preston property is underway. The 2021 exploration program is anticipated to cost approximately $1M to 1.4M and consist of a 10 - 12 hole, 2000-to-2500 meter diamond drill program. Drilling is anticipated to commence the third week of February.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. (“Azincourt” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: AAZ, OTC: AZURF) , is pleased to provide an update on preparations for the 2021 winter exploration program at the East Preston uranium project, located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Based on the compilation of results from the 2019 and 2020 drill programs, 2018 through 2020 ground based EM and gravity surveys, and property wide VTEM and magnetic surveys, the conductive corridor from the A-Zone through to the G-Zone (Figures 1 and 2) has been identified as the focus for the 2021 drilling program.

The 2020 HLEM survey completed in December indicates multiple prospective conductors and structural complexity along the eastern edge of this corridor. Drilling in the A zone suggests this structural corridor hosts significant graphitic packages within strongly sheared and faulted host lithologies, indicating an environment conducive to fluid movement and uranium deposition. Drilling will start in the AB-Zone and continue southwest along the G-Zone.

TerraLogic Exploration and Bryson Drilling have been contracted to execute the drill program, which is being conducted under the guidance and supervision of Azincourt’s Exploration Manager, Trevor Perkins, P.Geo, and Jarrod Brown, M.Sc., P.Geo, Chief Geologist and Project Manager with TerraLogic Exploration.

“There is no shortage of drill ready targets on the East Preston Project. It will be exciting to continue to drill these targets and focus in on the most responsive areas within the identified structural corridors,” said Exploration Manager, Trevor Perkins.

Figure 1: Target corridors at the East Preston Uranium Project, Western Athabasca Basin Saskatchewan

“We are pleased to continue our exploration drilling at East Preston,” said Alex Klenman, President and CEO. “There have only been a dozen holes drilled so far, it’s still early on in the exploration drill phase. The project contains dozens of high quality, priority targets, and we believe the data generated so far suggests each round of drilling we conduct is getting us closer to discovery. We are on the right path, at a large enough, suitably located land package, situated among large cap uranium companies. There are no doubts that East Preston presents a compelling exploration proposition,” continued Mr. Klenman.