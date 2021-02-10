 

Verizon Business, Deloitte bring 5G to retail, transforming customer experiences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

What you need to know:

  • Verizon’s 5G and mobile edge compute, coupled with Deloitte’s retail industry and solution engineering experience, aims to improve store operating efficiency and enhance the customer experience.
  • The platform will drive automation with near real-time monitoring, analytics, and insights within stores, distribution centers, and warehouses, enhancing operations, enabling customer personalization, and improving inventory productivity.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business and Deloitte today unveiled a 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) retail industry digital platform that is designed to give retailers the ability to gain significant efficiencies in their retail operations and transform customer experiences. This innovative platform can unlock retail in-store data with near real-time analytics to improve customer engagement, inventory efficiency, and associate productivity. The in-store experience should be significantly enhanced by addressing challenges retailers typically face, such as out-of-stock items, plan-o-gram compliance, and frictionless/cashierless checkout.

Verizon’s 5G network and MEC, combined with advanced technologies such as video camera and sensor-based analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and augmented reality (AR), are the foundational elements of the retail platform. Together with Deloitte’s retail industry and solution engineering experience, the two organizations have developed a set of enterprise-wide use cases that can be enabled by the platform, a reference architecture that amplifies back-office application integration value, and a customizable approach to accelerate outcomes and ROI.

Verizon Business and Deloitte are collaborating with SAP to integrate SAP’s innovative software suite, including SAP Customer Activity Repository and SAP S/4HANA into the platform. Enablement of these technologies can offer retailers sustainable business performance and profitability acceleration across key levers, such as revenue, cost of goods sold, and operating margin.

“It’s an exciting moment to unveil this innovative retail collaboration with Deloitte and SAP,” said Tami Erwin, CEO, Verizon Business. “We are entering a new era of technology-led disruption at the exact same moment every retailer is looking to accelerate digital transformation, increase productivity and improve customer experiences. We’re ready to open the doors to Verizon’s transformative 5G and mobile edge compute platform and look forward to helping our customers reimagine everything from their employee experience and supply chain to end-customer use cases.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verizon Business, Deloitte bring 5G to retail, transforming customer experiences What you need to know: Verizon’s 5G and mobile edge compute, coupled with Deloitte’s retail industry and solution engineering experience, aims to improve store operating efficiency and enhance the customer experience. The platform will drive …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Ballard Announces US$350 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
OptimizeRx Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
FDA approves Libtayo (Cemiplimab-rwlc) as first immunotherapy indicated for patients with advanced ...
GENFIT Announces Publication of Positive Results from the Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating ...
JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. Completes Upsized $414,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband leveraged by Zyter for in-stadium tech
05.02.21
Survey: COVID-19 concerns could mean more takeout and tech for Super Bowl LV
04.02.21
According to Verizon, 19 million Americans will celebrate Valentine’s Day in PJs
02.02.21
Verizon Media joins championship-winning DS TECHEETAH
01.02.21
Yahoo Debuts “Make Space for Black Voices” Campaign To Honor Black History Month
01.02.21
Verizon Puts Purpose into Action, Helping 1M Small Businesses and $10M Commitment
01.02.21
Verizon elevates Super Bowl LV with 5G built right; delivers immersive ‘fan first’ experiences
28.01.21
Verizon becomes a leading corporate buyer of U.S. renewable energy
27.01.21
U.S. business leaders believe 5G will aid recovery from economic impact of COVID-19
27.01.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Stagnation - Berichtssaison ohne klaren Trend

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
1
w:o-Expertin im Gespräch: Tech-Messe CES in diesem Jahr nur virtuell: Diese Werte sollten Anleger im
14.09.20
47
Dividendenwachstum des Tages: VZ und EVBN