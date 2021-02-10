 

Yumanity Therapeutics Provides Update on Its Lead Parkinson’s Disease Clinical Program, YTX-7739

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 14:00  |  40   |   |   

Results reported of the single ascending dose study in healthy volunteers

Enrollment completed of the multiple ascending dose study in healthy volunteers; results expected by end of Q1 2021

Dosing initiated in a Phase 1b trial in patients with Parkinson’s Disease; preliminary results expected by mid-year 2021

BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative, disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today provided several updates on its lead clinical-stage program, YTX-7739, in development for the treatment of Parkinson’s Disease.

“Recent advances in our understanding of the pathological processes underlying neurodegenerative diseases are providing the opportunities for innovative companies such as Yumanity to address this challenge with therapies that attack known disease pathways,” said Robert Scannevin, Ph.D., Head of Discovery at Yumanity Therapeutics. “Multiple lines of evidence indicate that misfolded alpha-synuclein is a strong risk factor for Parkinson’s disease. However, rather than targeting alpha-synuclein directly, we discovered that inhibiting the enzyme stearoyl-CoA desaturase (SCD) could overcome alpha-synuclein toxicity, suggesting its potential as a therapeutic target.”

Brigitte Robertson, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Yumanity Therapeutics, added, “YTX-7739 is a novel small molecule SCD inhibitor, which can be administered orally and was shown to be brain penetrant in preclinical models. We have completed the single ascending dose (SAD) study in healthy volunteers, which provides early evidence of the drug candidate’s safety and tolerability profile. We look forward to reporting on the data from the ongoing Multiple Ascending dose (MAD) study in healthy volunteers and the preliminary results of our first clinical trial in patients with Parkinson’s disease, later this year. We wish to also thank our investigators, their staff, study volunteers and patients for their dedication in continuing this important research through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

