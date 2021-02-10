 

Recruiter.com Brings Video and Business Process Transformation to Its Network of 27K+ Recruiters

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

An invaluable network to transforming and saving the US economy over $90B in annual recurring hiring costs.

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), an AI-enabled hiring platform with the world's largest network of recruiters, is today announcing a new partner program for its video hiring platform, enabling its growing network of over 27,000 small and independent recruiters to benefit from the transformation of the recruiting industry into a video-first process.

“When we started to incorporate video technology into our hiring processes, we saw an immediate elimination of the hours spent in scheduling telephone screening and reviewing countless paper-based resumes to get to the final shortlist of qualified candidates,” said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com.

The average cost to hire an employee is just over $4,000 (Society for Human Resource Management) and will take roughly 42 days. With nearly 5.5M U.S. workers hired in December 2020 alone, this translates into almost $23B and an annualized cost of $276B for U.S. businesses.

"We believe that a video-first recruiting process could reduce the hiring cost by at least 33% in time savings alone, saving U.S. businesses over $90 billion annually," added Sohn. "This business transformation should drive significant revenue and savings for all those who participate, and we are excited to make Recruiter.com Video available to our small and independent recruiters to both use and market.”

Recruiter.com launched its Video platform in Q4 last year; last week, Recruiter.com announced its strategic acquisition of video-enabled candidate sourcing platform, Scouted.io. Recruiter.com’s updated suite of products equips recruiters with the tools necessary to shave days off the hiring process through video screening and AI-powered candidate matching from a database of hundreds of millions of profiles.

Recruiters across industries will benefit from the innovative Recruiter.com Video platform, which streamlines candidate screening and provides organized space for recruiters to comprehensively vet, share, and drive consensus around candidate profiles.

Recruiter.com Video’s partnership program uses an automated onboarding interface to host all necessary marketing assets and affiliate collateral, allowing Recruiter.com partners to focus on adding immediate value to their roster of clients, communities, and networks.

“The first time recruiters use our video platform, they recognize that video will affect recruiting the way it did online dating, real estate, and other sectors that are now video-first," said Jennifer Goodfriend, VP of Platforms at Recruiter.com. "Our partnership program increases distribution of our platform and allows our audience and community of recruiters to benefit from the video revolution."

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Recruiter.com Brings Video and Business Process Transformation to Its Network of 27K+ Recruiters An invaluable network to transforming and saving the US economy over $90B in annual recurring hiring costs.HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), an AI-enabled hiring platform with the world's largest …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Ballard Announces US$350 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
OptimizeRx Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
FDA approves Libtayo (Cemiplimab-rwlc) as first immunotherapy indicated for patients with advanced ...
GENFIT Announces Publication of Positive Results from the Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating ...
JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. Completes Upsized $414,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units