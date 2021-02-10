Recruiter.com Brings Video and Business Process Transformation to Its Network of 27K+ Recruiters

“When we started to incorporate video technology into our hiring processes, we saw an immediate elimination of the hours spent in scheduling telephone screening and reviewing countless paper-based resumes to get to the final shortlist of qualified candidates,” said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com.

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), an AI-enabled hiring platform with the world's largest network of recruiters, is today announcing a new partner program for its video hiring platform , enabling its growing network of over 27,000 small and independent recruiters to benefit from the transformation of the recruiting industry into a video-first process.

An invaluable network to transforming and saving the US economy over $90B in annual recurring hiring costs.

The average cost to hire an employee is just over $4,000 (Society for Human Resource Management) and will take roughly 42 days. With nearly 5.5M U.S. workers hired in December 2020 alone, this translates into almost $23B and an annualized cost of $276B for U.S. businesses.

"We believe that a video-first recruiting process could reduce the hiring cost by at least 33% in time savings alone, saving U.S. businesses over $90 billion annually," added Sohn. "This business transformation should drive significant revenue and savings for all those who participate, and we are excited to make Recruiter.com Video available to our small and independent recruiters to both use and market.”

Recruiter.com launched its Video platform in Q4 last year; last week, Recruiter.com announced its strategic acquisition of video-enabled candidate sourcing platform, Scouted.io. Recruiter.com’s updated suite of products equips recruiters with the tools necessary to shave days off the hiring process through video screening and AI-powered candidate matching from a database of hundreds of millions of profiles.

Recruiters across industries will benefit from the innovative Recruiter.com Video platform, which streamlines candidate screening and provides organized space for recruiters to comprehensively vet, share, and drive consensus around candidate profiles.

Recruiter.com Video’s partnership program uses an automated onboarding interface to host all necessary marketing assets and affiliate collateral, allowing Recruiter.com partners to focus on adding immediate value to their roster of clients, communities, and networks.

“The first time recruiters use our video platform, they recognize that video will affect recruiting the way it did online dating, real estate, and other sectors that are now video-first," said Jennifer Goodfriend, VP of Platforms at Recruiter.com. "Our partnership program increases distribution of our platform and allows our audience and community of recruiters to benefit from the video revolution."