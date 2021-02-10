 

Get Ready for the Galentine’s Games!

The third annual League of Legends tournament features players vying for $10,000 in prize money for charity

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players, announced today the exciting details for the Semi-Finals and Finals of the latest Super League Arena event, featuring four female, female-identifying, and/or non-binary teams in a League of Legends invitational tournament: the third annual Galentine’s Games.

All semi-finalists will be competing to win a piece of the $10,000 prize pool, with each team’s winnings set to support a women’s-focused charity they selected - Black Girls Code, Girls Who Code, Live Your Dream, California Breast Cancer Research Program.

Today’s matches feature two teams captained by known streamers Kaia and MrsChimChim, and two teams captained by players who were among the top competitors in the 2020 Galentine’s Games. The winning teams will battle in the Finals tomorrow, February 11th, with all matches being broadcast on SuperLeagueTV on Twitch, leveraging the company’s fully-remote, proprietary production system and patented technology.

Part of the Super League Arena content experience includes intimate interviews which feature players sharing their personal stories and experiences as esports competitors. Kaia, MrsChimChim, and several other Galentine’s Games participants will be showcased in dedicated videos talking about their unique gaming journey, which will be available post-event on Super League’s Twitter. In addition, an on-demand event recap inclusive of top plays and key moments from all matches, as well as special comments from competitors, will be available on Super League’s YouTube channel.

“Galentine’s Games started as a labor of love by treasured Super Leaguers and has now become an important component of our esports footprint,” said Ann Hand, Chief Executive Officer for Super League. “We are thrilled to be broadcasting the third annual tournament that is certain to provide quality, compelling gameplay for League of Legends fans everywhere, while also helping to shine a light on top female, female-identifying, and/or non-binary amateur players whose gameplay and personal stories deserve to be celebrated.”

Wertpapier


