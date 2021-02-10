 

1847 Holdings Signs Purchase Agreement to Acquire Multi-State Retail Hydroponic and Garden Supply Operation

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1847 Holdings LLC (OTCQB: EFSH) (the “Company” or “1847 Holdings”), a publicly traded, diversified acquisition holding company that leverages its management expertise to acquire lower-middle market businesses at attractive valuations in industries with unique characteristics and defensible market positions, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, 1847 Hydroponic Inc., has entered into a securities purchase agreement relating to the acquisition of multiple entities that operate retail hydroponic and garden supply stores (“Hydroponic Business”) for a purchase price of $100 million consisting of $90 million in cash and $10 million in the form of a three-year buyer note. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including a financing contingency. The acquisition is expected to close during the second quarter of 2021.

The Hydroponic Business operates two of the largest hydroponic and garden supply stores in California and Oregon, selling a wide range of products. They are considered the go-to-place for large and small growers in both states. The Hydroponic Business is currently owned and operated by two cousins with extensive industry experience, who will continue in advisory roles following the acquisition. The Hydroponic Business generated $25.3 million and $18.6 million in revenue during the fiscal years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and net income of $3.9 million and $1.7 million, in such years, respectively. During the trailing twelve-month period ended November 30, 2020, the Hydroponic Business generated revenue of $42.8 million (unaudited) and net income of $8.2 million (unaudited).  

Ellery W. Roberts, the Chairman and CEO of 1847 Holdings stated, “Consistent with our business model of acquiring lower middle market companies at attractive valuations, our subsidiary signed an agreement to acquire the Hydroponic Business at a multiple of approximately 2.33x trailing twelve-month revenue whereas comparable public companies like GrowGeneration Corp. and Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. trade in excess of 8x their revenue.   As a result, we believe that this acquisition in the fast-growing hydroponic equipment market will create significant value for our shareholders.”

