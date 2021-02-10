Protech Home Medical to Present at The MicroCap Rodeo Winter Wonderland Conference

Webcasted Presentation to Be Held Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 3:30PM (EST)

CINCINNATI, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protech Home Medical Corp. (the “Company” or “Protech”) (TSXV:PTQ; OTCQX:PTQQF), a U.S. based leader in the home medical equipment industry, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, today announced that it will be presenting at The MicroCap Rodeo Winter Wonderland Conference on February 16, 2021 at 3:30pm (EST). Greg Crawford, CEO of Protech, will be presenting to a live, virtual audience.



The live webcast of the Company’s presentation will be available by visiting the investors' section of the Company's website at www.protechhomemedical.com. The webcast will also be available for replay on the Company's website following the event.

ABOUT THE MICROCAP RODEO WINTER WONDERLAND CONFERENCE

The MicroCap Rodeo Winter Wonderland Conference is a virtual conference showcasing 35 best ideas from the buy side. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 35 companies represented as one of their best ideas.

ABOUT PROTECH HOME MEDICAL

The Company provides in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for patients in the United States healthcare market. It seeks to continue to expand its offerings to include the management of several chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart or pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility and other chronic health conditions. The primary business objective of the Company is to create shareholder value by offering a broader range of services to patients in need of in-home monitoring and chronic disease management. The Company’s organic growth strategy is to increase annual revenue per patient by offering multiple services to the same patient, consolidating the patient’s services and making life easier for the patient.