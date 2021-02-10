 

Aytu BioScience and Neos Therapeutics Announce Special Meetings of Stockholders Related to Proposed Merger to Be Held on March 18, 2021

Record date for each Special Meeting of Stockholders is February 5, 2021

Upon merger closing, combined company will be renamed Aytu Biopharma, Inc.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. and GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel products that address significant patient needs, and Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing and manufacturing central nervous system-focused products, today announced that the companies’ respective special meetings of stockholders related to the proposed merger between Aytu and Neos have been set for Thursday, March 18, 2021. Stockholders of record of each company as of February 5, 2021 will be eligible to receive notice of and to vote at their respective company’s special meeting.

Following stockholder approval and the satisfaction or waiver of the other conditions to the closing of the merger, the combined company will be renamed Aytu Biopharma, Inc., and its common stock will continue to trade under the symbol “AYTU” on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

As described in more detail in the definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus, both companies’ Board of Directors encourage all stockholders of their respective companies to vote “FOR” all proposals in advance of the special meetings by telephone, via the Internet or by signing, dating and returning the proxy cards upon receipt by following the instructions on the proxy cards. The joint proxy statement/prospectus, which is publicly available, will first be mailed to Aytu stockholders and Neos stockholders on or about February 12, 2021.

If Neos stockholders of record have any questions or need assistance voting, please contact MacKenzie Partners, Inc., Neos’ proxy solicitor, by calling (800) 322-2885 or by email to proxy@mackenziepartners.com.

If Aytu stockholders of record have any questions or need assistance voting, please contact the Proxy Advisory Group, LLC, Aytu’s proxy solicitor, by calling (212) 616-2181 or by email to info@proxyadvisory.net.

About Aytu BioScience, Inc.

Aytu BioScience is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel products that address significant patient needs. Aytu currently markets a portfolio of prescription products addressing large primary care and pediatric markets. The primary care portfolio includes (i) Natesto, the only FDA-approved nasal formulation of testosterone for men with hypogonadism (low testosterone, or "Low T"), (ii) ZolpiMist, the only FDA-approved oral spray prescription sleep aid, and (iii) Tuzistra XR, the only FDA-approved 12-hour codeine-based antitussive syrup. The pediatric portfolio includes (i) Cefaclor, a second-generation cephalosporin antibiotic suspension; (ii) Karbinal ER, an extended-release carbinoxamine (antihistamine) suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions; and (iii) Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor, two complementary prescription fluoride-based supplement product lines containing combinations of fluoride and vitamins in various formulations for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. Aytu also distributes a COVID-19 IgG/IgM rapid antibody test and rapid antigen test. These tests are used separately in the rapid, qualitative diagnostic assessment of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. Additionally, Aytu recently licensed worldwide rights to develop the Healight technology platform. Healight is an investigational medical device being studied as a prospective treatment for COVID-19 and other respiratory infections.

