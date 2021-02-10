B2Digital Announces Blow-Out Record PPV Ticket Sales at Sold-Out HRMMA 117 Success on Saturday

Greg P. Bell, Chairman & CEO of B2Digital, commented, “This was one of the best fight nights in our history from many angles. From a business perspective, the fruits of past labors are really starting to bloom in terms of visibility, accessibility, and bottom-up marketing. From a pure fan perspective, this was an excellent night of fights. The fighters put in the work and were prepared for intense battles. No one was disappointed. More than half of the fights went to the judges’ cards.”

Tampa, FL, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company”, “B2”, or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is pleased to announce a record-breaking night of LIVE MMA action on Saturday as HRMMA 117 produced an amazing set of exciting fights and set new Company records by a wide margin in the process.

HRMMA 117 took place on Saturday, February 6, at the Paroquet Springs Conference Center in Shepherdsville, KY. The venue was sold-out for in-person attendance. Pay-per-view ticket sales came in at twice the Company’s prior all-time record.

Management attributes this stellar performance to its expanded range of media distribution and the success of its B2 InstaStore social media crowd-sourced marketing system launched last fall.

“I’m proud of all our fighters,” added Bell. “We are grateful for their preparation, spirit, hard work, and willingness to compete with heart and skill. The B2 Fighting Series is about the fighters. It was a tremendous display of powerful talent and exciting action on a night where we had by far our biggest PPV audience ever.”

For those who missed out on Saturday’s HRMMA 117 live event, a replay is now available to watch for no charge on the B2 Fighting Series OTT Apps on Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

About B2Digital Inc.

With extensive background in entertainment, television, video, and technology, B2Digital (OTC: BTDG) is now forging ahead and becoming a full-service live event sports company. Capitalizing on the combination of B2Digital CEO Greg P. Bell’s expertise and involvement with more than 40,000 live events over his career for major sports leagues and entertainment venues, B2Digital is in the process of developing and acquiring MMA and sports-related companies to build an integrated Premier Development League, Expand the B2 Official Training Facility Program Network and Continue the growth of the B2 Social Media Network for the multibillion-dollar mixed martial arts (“MMA”) industry.