Panbela is studying patients with pancreatic cancer testing investigative agent SBP-101 when used in combination with standard of care agents gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel

Panbela’s independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) recommended SBP-101 be held for ongoing patients in order to obtain additional safety information but will continue with the standard drug regimen



All other trial activities continue

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PBLA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, in its pursuit to meet the urgent need for new therapeutic options for patients with pancreatic cancer, has been evaluating the safety and tolerability of SBP-101 when used in combination with standard of care agents gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel for first-line treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDA).

SBP-101 has received Fast Track and Orphan Drug designation from FDA and Panbela has been working closely with the FDA to advance its development studies of SBP-101 for patients with metastatic PDA.

What We Know Now

Panbela continues to be in communication with the trial investigators regarding the recommendation from the independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) of the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial to hold administration of SBP-101 pending further investigation of visual disturbance adverse events.

Some patients in the trial were noted to have complaints of visual changes, although visual changes were not seen in the SBP-101 monotherapy study. We have consulted with the DSMB and SBP-101 will not be administered to ongoing patients in the current trial while additional safety information is analyzed. Patients will continue with the standard drug regimen. All other trial activities continue. Panbela has conferred with FDA regarding the plan to continue the trial but hold dosing of SBP-101 in ongoing patients until we can learn more. Withholding SBP-101 constitutes a “partial clinical hold”. There is no impact on enrollment, as enrollment of the trial completed in December 2020, and the study is ongoing.