Robo Advisory Market to Reach $41.07 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 31.8% CAGR Allied Market Research
PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Robo Advisory Market By Business Model (Pure Robo Advisors and Hybrid Robo Advisors), Service Providers (FinTech Robo Advisors, Banks, Traditional Wealth Managers and Others), Service Type (Direct Plan-based/Goal-based and Comprehensive Wealth Advisory), and End User (Retail Investor and High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027". According to the report, the global robo advisory industry garnered $4.51 billion in 2019, and is projected to generate $41.07 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 31.8% from 2020 to 2027.
Prime Determinants of Growth
Surge in adoption of advanced technologies, trend of digitization in financial institutions, and favorable government initiatives drive the growth of the global robo advisory market. However, security & compliance issues restrain the market growth. On the contrary, technological innovations and potential in developing countries are expected to provide new opportunities in the coming years.
Covid-19 Scenario:
- Robo-advisors have been adopted extensively for wealth and assets management during the fluctuating conditions of the market taking place during the Covid-19 pandemic. These advisors assist in preventing investors from illogical and impulsive decision-making during times like these.
- As robo advisors offers a huge exposure to individuals to gain expertise in diversification & management of the portfolio by investing in stocks, bonds, and certificate of deposit (CD), the need of these services gained traction to survive and sustain during the turbulent economic conditions.
The Hybrid Robo Advisors Segment to Retain Its Dominance By 2027
