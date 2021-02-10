Surge in adoption of advanced technologies, trend of digitization in financial institutions, and favorable government initiatives drive the growth of the global robo advisory market

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Robo Advisory Market By Business Model (Pure Robo Advisors and Hybrid Robo Advisors), Service Providers (FinTech Robo Advisors, Banks, Traditional Wealth Managers and Others), Service Type (Direct Plan-based/Goal-based and Comprehensive Wealth Advisory), and End User (Retail Investor and High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027". According to the report, the global robo advisory industry garnered $4.51 billion in 2019, and is projected to generate $41.07 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 31.8% from 2020 to 2027.