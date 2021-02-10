PGIM Investments ranks no. 2 for net mutual fund flows in 2020

PGIM Investments ended 2020 with $21.7 billion in net mutual fund flows, No. 2 in the industry, and record mutual fund assets under management (AUM) of $160.4 billion, up 31% from 2019. 1 The firm is the fourth fastest growing fund family by organic growth and has reached its 12th consecutive year of positive net mutual fund flows. 2

Stuart Parker, President and CEO, PGIM Investments (Photo: Business Wire)

PGIM Investments and its affiliates manufacture and distribute funds on behalf of PGIM, Inc., the $1.5 trillion global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU)—a top-10 investment manager globally.

Strong fund flows and AUM growth were largely driven by demand for PGIM’s actively managed fixed income funds. The firm is the eighth largest fixed income mutual fund family in the U.S.3

Additional 2020 business highlights include:

Top-rated funds: 86% of the firm’s mutual fund AUM is in 5- and 4-star-rated funds as rated by Morningstar. 4

86% of the firm’s mutual fund AUM is in 5- and 4-star-rated funds as rated by Morningstar. Solid performance: 91%, 90%, 90%, 92%, and 93% of PGIM’s mutual fund AUM beat their Morningstar category averages over the last 3-, 5-, 10-, 15-, and 20-year periods, respectively. 5

91%, 90%, 90%, 92%, and 93% of PGIM’s mutual fund AUM beat their Morningstar category averages over the last 3-, 5-, 10-, 15-, and 20-year periods, respectively. Lowering costs for investors: In addition to delivering attractive returns, the firm continues to lower costs for investors. PGIM Investments has executed on 58 strategic fee reductions resulting in $166 million in annual shareholder savings since 2012. 6 A majority (84%) of PGIM mutual fund assets are now in the first or second quartile of expense ratio rankings. 7

A vehicle-agnostic approach: In November 2020, PGIM Investments launched its third closed-end fund, raising $493 million upon its IPO. Total PGIM Investments AUM including ETFs and closed-end funds as of Dec. 31, 2020 amounted to $163.3 billion. PGIM Investments and its affiliates also raised nearly $5 billion in products outside of traditional open- and closed-end mutual funds and ETFs, including separately managed accounts, subadvised, collective investment trusts and strategist model portfolios.



“PGIM Investments’ continued success is both the outcome of investments made in our business over the past decade as well as the strong investment performance delivered by our asset managers,” said Stuart Parker, PGIM Investments president and CEO. “We look forward to serving our financial intermediary clients into 2021 and beyond.”