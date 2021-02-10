End-to-End Overhaul of Calix Cloud Changes the Game by Radically Simplifying Operations for Service Provider Marketing and Support Teams

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today introduced comprehensive user experience/user interface (UX/UI) updates to the Calix Cloud. These updates transform what is already one of the industry’s leading cloud analytics platforms by enabling communications service providers (CSPs) to simplify and automate both marketing operations and customer support workflows. Thanks to the updates to Calix Marketing Cloud, marketing teams can drive tailored campaigns that address the needs of valuable subscriber segments with the simple push of a button. Calix Support Cloud now provides support teams with an integrated and customizable “cockpit” view of the subscriber experience so they can be proactive and efficient when addressing subscriber issues. The consumer giants have revolutionized the use of behavioral data to improve insight and process efficiency. Armed with the latest updates to Calix Cloud, CSPs of all types and sizes can quickly and easily leverage behavioral data to achieve world-class process efficiency and performance.

Calix Cloud delivers intuitive dashboards and reports that are designed to meet the needs of innovative marketing and customer support teams out of the box. Here’s how the new updates will impact these critical platforms.

Leverages machine learning to automatically generate hyper-focused segments that enable targeted communications that can be delivered at the push of a button. For instance, marketing operations can be simplified by automatically sending in-app mobile notifications to subscribers with high bandwidth usage that offer bandwidth upgrades and fuel revenue growth for the CSP. Calix Support Cloud: Provides an intuitive and customizable “cockpit” for support professionals that delivers the insights that they need to immediately diagnose and address issues from a simple SSID management concern to a complex Wi-Fi interference issue. The information required to eliminate unnecessary trouble tickets and truck-rolls is never more than a click away.

“Calix has been a fantastic partner for us and has consistently delivered solutions that have helped us not only improve our network and service offerings but simplify our business,” said Kim Grellner, VP marketing, sales, and service for Oklahoma-based Pioneer Telephone Cooperative. “This latest update continues down that path, keeping our marketing and customer service teams aligned and running efficiently. We have always prided ourselves on being the local company that delivers the ultimate subscriber experience with cutting-edge technology, and this latest release reinforces that mission. We look forward to continuing to partner with Calix as we deliver enhanced experiences to more and more subscribers.”