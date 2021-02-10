HanesBrands Named Primary Licensee for Ohio State University Fan Apparel

HanesBrands today announced an agreement with The Ohio State University to serve as one of the University’s primary licensees for select fan apparel products. Through the agreement, brokered by trademark licensing agent Beanstalk, HanesBrands will deliver an assortment of Ohio State-branded men’s, women’s, youth and infant/toddler fan apparel across the mass, mid-tier, and campus retail channels.

Under a six-year agreement, HanesBrands will deliver an assortment of Ohio State-branded men’s, women’s, youth and infant/toddler fan apparel across the mass, mid-tier, and campus retail channels. (Photo: Business Wire)

HanesBrands has served as a college licensee with its Champion brand for more than 30 years, and the company has demonstrated strong commitment to environmentally and socially responsible business practices that will enhance Ohio State’s brand and student experience. Ohio State will gain access to academic resources through internships, market research studies and participation by HanesBrands executives in university programs and projects. They will also facilitate corporate social responsibility trips for students and staff to visit manufacturing facilities and review the company’s socially responsible business practices.

The long-term agreement provides a multi-million dollar royalty revenue commitment to Ohio State and will offer a broad portfolio of consumer brands including Champion, which has not been available to Buckeye fans for more than five years, along with Alternative Apparel, Gear for Sports, ComfortWash, and Knights Apparel.

“Securing this relationship with Ohio State, one of the most successful college properties in retail, is a big honor for HanesBrands,” said John Fryer, the company’s president of sports apparel. “We produce more than 30 million licensed garments per year, and 80% of our products are made in Hanes-owned facilities or through dedicated contractors, which gives us greater oversight to ensure our products are manufactured in an environmentally and socially responsible way. We are proud to work with a school that recognizes the importance of social responsibility, and we look forward to delivering an assortment of elevated brands to Buckeye fans and students for years to come.”