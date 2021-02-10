 

Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
February 10, 2021, 3.15 p.m.

Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Eurell, Jan-Gunnar
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp
LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73_20210210133347_2
Transaction date: 2021-02-09
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 205 Unit price: 23.6 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 205 Volume weighted average price: 23.6 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505




