Bank of Åland Plc

Managers' Transactions

February 10, 2021, 3.15 p.m. Managers' Transactions

__ Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Eurell, Jan-Gunnar

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73_20210210133347_2

____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2021-02-09

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details

(1): Volume: 205 Unit price: 23.6 EUR Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 205 Volume weighted average price: 23.6 EUR For further information, please contact: Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505





