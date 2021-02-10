LexaGene’s MiQLab Successfully Detects Mutant UK and South African COVID-19 Sequences

Using MiQLab system’s open-access capability for rapid test configuration

BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (TSX-V: LXG; OTCQB: LXXGF) (the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company that develops fully automated rapid pathogen detection systems, is pleased to announce that it has successfully configured a MiQLab system to detect mutant sequences unique to the United Kingdom (UK, B.1.1.7)1 and South African (SA, B.1.351)2 variants of SARS-CoV-2, the pathogen that causes COVID-19.

The UK variant, known to be more contagious and possibly deadlier, was first detected in the United States at the end of December and has now been identified in 33 states.3 Likewise, both the SA and Brazilian variants were first detected in the United States at the end of January, and several cases have now been reported in the United States, suggesting more widespread infections. The UK, SA, and Brazilian variants have now acquired mutations that may likely reduce the efficacy of approved vaccines and therapeutics.4,5

LexaGene’s MiQLab is designed for point-of-care use and for simultaneous screening of numerous respiratory pathogens, including COVID-19 strain identification. The system is open-access, which allows for new tests to be easily loaded onto the system. This is a unique feature that is not found in any other system designed for point-of-care use.

Dr. Jack Regan, LexaGene’s CEO and Founder states, “Just three weeks ago, we designed assays to detect the UK and SA variants to demonstrate proof-of-principle that these assays could be quickly ported onto the MiQLab. After just two full work days of having these reagents in-house, we verified our MiQLab could detect mutations associated with these variants. With proper FDA approvals, these tests could quickly be sent to MiQLabs operating at the point-of-care for faster detection, which would likely improve containment efforts for the spread of these new variants.”

Dr. Regan continues, “The optimism over the increasing availability of COVID-19 vaccines needs to be tempered with the worrisome potential that some of these new variants are not only more contagious, but also may render these vaccines less effective. Generally, getting a new vaccine authorized for use by FDA takes six or more months, so we really need to rely on better diagnostics to stop the spread of these new variants before they become more widespread and nearly impossible to contain. MiQLab’s open-access design allows the system to be quickly configured to detect new variants at the point-of-care. As such, our technology fills a critical testing gap we have in our defenses against these ever-changing pathogens.”