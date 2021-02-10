 

Potbelly Corporation Announces $16 Million Private Placement and Agreement to Amend Credit Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 14:20  |  50   |   |   

Additional capital will strengthen the Company’s balance sheet, boost the Potbelly brand and support its focus on traffic-driven profitability

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potbelly Corporation (“Potbelly”) (NASDAQ: PBPB), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, today announced that it has entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement with existing and new investors to raise approximately $16 million. The closing is anticipated to occur on February 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.    

Potbelly also announced that it has reached an agreement in principle with its lender, JP Morgan, to amend its existing senior secured revolving credit facility. Upon execution of the amendment, Potbelly is expected to have a senior secured revolving credit facility of $25 million that matures on January 31, 2023.  

Bob Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer of Potbelly commented, “Today is great day for Potbelly as we enhance our ability to achieve ‘Traffic-Driven Profitability’ through the five strategic pillars that are the core to the company’s growth. These include: 1) Craveable, Quality Food at a Great Value, 2) People Creating Good Vibes, 3) Customer Experiences that Drive Traffic Growth, 4) Digitally-Driven Awareness, Connection and Traffic, and 5) Franchise-Focused Development.   As 2021 progresses, we expect to see our customers increasingly enjoy Potbelly’s offerings as the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations and dining-room re-openings accelerate across our markets. Thus, the proceeds from today’s offering and the revised credit facility will help bolster our balance sheet and provide the necessary capital to both boost the brand and invest in our future as we return to growth.”

The private placement offering (the “Offering”) consists of 3,249,688 shares of common stock (the “Common Stock”) and warrants to purchase up to 1,299,867 shares of common stock (the “Warrants”). Potbelly expects to receive gross proceeds of approximately $16 million from the Offering before deducting estimated offering expenses and placement agent fees, based on an offering price of $4.91 per share. The warrants will have an exercise price of $5.45 per share and will be exercisable for five years beginning on August 13, 2021. Subscribers to the Offering include new investors in the Company and certain current Potbelly institutional investors. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.  

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Potbelly Corporation Announces $16 Million Private Placement and Agreement to Amend Credit Facility Additional capital will strengthen the Company’s balance sheet, boost the Potbelly brand and support its focus on traffic-driven profitabilityCHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Potbelly Corporation (“Potbelly”) (NASDAQ: PBPB), the iconic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Ballard Announces US$350 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
OptimizeRx Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
FDA approves Libtayo (Cemiplimab-rwlc) as first immunotherapy indicated for patients with advanced ...
GENFIT Announces Publication of Positive Results from the Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating ...
JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. Completes Upsized $414,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units