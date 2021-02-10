Charles River Associates (CRA) Increases Share Repurchase Program by $40 Million

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a $40 million expansion of its share repurchase program. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 through February 5, 2021, CRA has repurchased $9.5 million of its common stock at an average price per share of $53.57, leaving the company with $5.2 million remaining under its previous share repurchase authorization.

“CRA remains committed to maximizing the long-term value per share through the prudent deployment of capital,” said Paul Maleh, CRA’s president and chief executive officer. “The additional share repurchase authorization, along with our quarterly dividend, supports our aim of returning half of adjusted net cash flows from operations to our shareholders. Today’s increase also highlights the Board’s continued confidence in our business, CRA’s strong cash flow generation, and our focus on returning capital to shareholders while simultaneously investing to grow our business.”