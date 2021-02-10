 

Charles River Associates (CRA) Increases Share Repurchase Program by $40 Million

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a $40 million expansion of its share repurchase program. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 through February 5, 2021, CRA has repurchased $9.5 million of its common stock at an average price per share of $53.57, leaving the company with $5.2 million remaining under its previous share repurchase authorization.

“CRA remains committed to maximizing the long-term value per share through the prudent deployment of capital,” said Paul Maleh, CRA’s president and chief executive officer. “The additional share repurchase authorization, along with our quarterly dividend, supports our aim of returning half of adjusted net cash flows from operations to our shareholders. Today’s increase also highlights the Board’s continued confidence in our business, CRA’s strong cash flow generation, and our focus on returning capital to shareholders while simultaneously investing to grow our business.”

CRA may repurchase shares in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions in accordance with applicable insider trading and other securities laws and regulations. The timing, amount and extent to which CRA repurchases shares will depend upon market conditions and other factors it may consider in its sole discretion.

About Charles River Associates (CRA)
 Charles River Associates is a leading global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial, and management consulting services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

