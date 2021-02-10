PVH Corp. Names Trish Donnelly to New Role as Chief Executive Officer of PVH Americas

As CEO of PVH Americas, Donnelly will have responsibility for the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Heritage Brands businesses in the Americas and for the global Calvin Klein brand. This new regional approach is modeled on PVH’s proven structure in Europe. Donnelly will oversee the company’s North America-based brand leaders, including Calvin Klein CEO Cheryl-Abel Hodges.

PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH] announced today that Trish Donnelly, former Chief Executive Officer of Urban Outfitters Group, will join the company as Chief Executive Officer of PVH Americas. The addition of this new role to the leadership team is an important step toward achieving the company’s global priority to build upon PVH’s core strengths and connect them more closely with where the consumer is going.

“Trish is one of the most experienced and successful leaders in our industry. Her proven track record in winning with the consumer, driving industry-leading e-commerce, and balancing that with very strong retail execution and best-in-class partnerships, makes her the ideal leader to drive the charge for sustainable, profitable market-share growth for PVH Americas,” said Stefan Larsson, CEO of PVH.

Donnelly has a breadth of expertise in both North America and global roles. Prior to her seven years with Urban Outfitters, she directly influenced and elevated J. Crew Group’s e-commerce business and spent over a decade at Ralph Lauren focused on product and merchandising across categories. She also held senior leadership and operational positions at Steven Alan and Cole Haan.

“Trish’s appointment will further complement the very strong regional leadership we already have in place for Europe and Asia, and help us unlock substantial growth opportunities,” Larsson said. “She brings her inclusive leadership style, which will further amplify our values-based culture and purpose to drive fashion forward – for good.”

“I have always admired and respected the tremendous strength of PVH’s iconic brands and their connection to culture. The growth opportunities in the region and around the world are very exciting,” said Donnelly. “I look forward to collaborating with our teams and partners on further developing PVH’s core strengths with a product-driven, consumer-first strategy that is supported by the company’s values.”

Donnelly will join the organization on February 16 and will be based at PVH’s New York headquarters, reporting directly to Larsson.

About PVH Corp.

PVH is one of the most admired fashion and lifestyle companies in the world. We power brands that drive fashion forward – for good. Our brand portfolio includes the iconic Calvin Klein, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s, Olga and Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True&Co. intimates brand. We market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands. PVH has almost 40,000 associates operating in over 40 countries. That's the Power of Us. That’s the Power of PVH.