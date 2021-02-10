 

New Frontier Health Corporation Announces Receipt of Clarification to Preliminary Non-Binding “Going Private” Proposal

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 14:30   

New Frontier Health Corporation (“NFH” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NFH), operator of the premium healthcare services provider United Family Healthcare (“UFH”), today announced that, following its announcement of receipt a preliminary non-binding proposal letter, dated February 9, 2021, from a buyer group consisting of New Frontier Public Holding Ltd. (“NFPH”), Carnival Investments Limited, a company affiliated with Leung Kam Chung (the “Chairman”), Roberta Lipson and her affiliates (collectively, the “CEO”), Max Rising International Limited, a company affiliated with Carl Wu (the “President”), Ying Zeng (the “COO”), Vivo Capital Fund IX (Cayman), L.P.(“Vivo”), NF SPAC Holding Limited and Sun Hing Associates Limited (together with NF SPAC Holding Limited, “Nan Fung”), Brave Peak Limited (“Shimao”), Aspex Master Fund (“Aspex”), Smart Scene Investment Limited (“Hysan”), and LY Holding Co., Limited (“LY” and, together with NFPH, the Chairman, the CEO, the President, the COO, Vivo, Nan Fung, Shimao, Aspex and Hysan, the “Buyer Group”), the Company received a clarification from representatives of the Buyer Group indicating that, the Buyer Group intends to, at a later time and in connection with the going-private transaction proposed by the Buyer Group, also propose to acquire all outstanding warrants to purchase ordinary shares of the Company not already beneficially owned by members of the Buyer Group or their affiliates. At this time, the Company has not received from the Buyer Group a proposal to acquire the warrants, nor any indication of the terms and conditions of any such proposal.

The Company cautions the holders of the Company’s securities and others considering trading the Company’s securities that the Board has just received the proposal letter and the subsequent clarification, and has not had an opportunity to carefully review and evaluate the proposal letter or the subsequent clarification or make any decision with respect to the Company’s response to the proposal. There can be no assurance that any proposal will be made by the Buyer Group with respect to the warrants to purchase the ordinary shares of the Company, that any definitive offer will be made by the Buyer Group with respect to any securities of the Company, that any agreement will be executed relating to the proposed transaction or any other transaction or that this or any other transaction will be approved or consummated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to provide any updates with respect to this or any other transaction, except as required under applicable law.

