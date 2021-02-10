 

Citizens Financial Group Announces Expiration and Expiration Date Results of its Private Exchange Offers for Five Series of Subordinated Notes

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (“Citizens”) (NYSE: CFG) today announced the expiration and expiration date results of its previously announced offers to exchange five series of its outstanding subordinated notes.

Exchange Offers

The transaction consists of five concurrent, but separate, private offers to exchange (the “Exchange Offers”) any and all of Citizens’ outstanding series of subordinated notes under “Title of Series of Old Notes” described in the table below (collectively, the “Old Notes”) for (i) one of three new series of subordinated notes set forth opposite the applicable series of Old Notes under “Title of Series of New Notes” in the table below (collectively, the “New Notes”) and (ii) solely with respect to the 4.300% Subordinated Notes due 2025, an additional cash payment, in each case, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offering Memorandum dated January 12, 2021 (the “Offering Memorandum” and, together with the accompanying eligibility certification, the “Exchange Offer Documents”).

Description of the Old Notes

 

 

 

 

CUSIP Number

 

Title of Series of Old Notes

 

Principal Amount
of Old Notes Outstanding

 

Title of Series
of New Notes

 

Principal Amount of Old Notes
Tendered by the Expiration Date
and Expected to be Accepted

75524RAA7 / U7535RAA4

 

4.150% Subordinated Notes due 2022

 

$181,927,000

 

4.300% Fixed Rate Reset Subordinated Notes due 2031

 

$ 13,450,000

174610AL9

 

3.750% Subordinated Notes due 2024

 

$158,629,000

 

3.750% Fixed Rate Reset Subordinated Notes due 2031

 

$ 68,710,000

