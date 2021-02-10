 

Safe-T Group to Present at the CYBERSEC 2021 Virtual Conference on Thursday, February 11, 2021

Company to Showcase ZoneZero Secure Access Platform for On-Premise and Hybrid Cloud Environments to Worldwide Cyber Leaders

HERZLIYA, Israel, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, today announced that Mr. Eitan Bremler, Co-Founder & VP Corporate Development of Safe-T Group, will present Safe-T’s unique ZoneZero technology at the CYBERSEC 2021 Virtual Conference on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

The conference will focus on cyber defense for Industrial Control Systems (ICS) and Industrial IoT (IIoT) systems, featuring Israeli and International experts on recent cyber risks, attack vectors, and the most creative defense technologies.

The conference is an initiative of IMPROVATE, a platform for connecting governments and innovation companies founded by Irina Nevzlin and Ronit Hasin-Hochman and will stream as a virtual event via several media outlets in Israel and around the world.

For more information or to stream the live event, please click here.  

About Safe-T

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of access solutions and intelligent data collection.
Our cloud and on-premises solutions mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organization’s access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Safe-T’s zero trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

The wide range of access solutions, empowered by our patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, reduce organizations’ attack surface, improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats and enable them smooth digital transformation and to safely migrate to the cloud.

We also offer intelligent data collection cloud service, based on our world’s fastest and most advanced & secured business proxy network which enables clients to collect accurate, transparent & sensitive data from public online sources.

Safe-T’s solutions on AWS Marketplace is available here
For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safe-t.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses its participation in the CYBERSEC 2021 conference and the uniqueness of its ZoneZero technology. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Safe-T’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2020, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Safe-T is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:

Chris Tyson     
Executive Vice President
MZ Group - MZ North America         
949-491-8235
SFET@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

Gary Guyton
MZ Group - MZ North America
469-778-7844
SFET@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

Michal Efraty
+972-(0)52-3044404
michal@efraty.com

Disclaimer

