 

AREV Nanotechnology becomes a sponsor of the National Sciences Academy 2021 Hemp Symposium

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AREV NANOTEC BRANDS INC. (CSE: AREV) (OTC: AREVF) (“AREV NanoTec”), which recently introduced its nanotechnology extraction system to the world, is looking even further to the future, but this time has its sights set on helping to improve food security by way of hemp protein. (https://gvn.org/about/board/)

As such, AREV is a sponsor of the inaugural National Hemp Symposium, a joint initiative between the National Academies of Sciences Board on Agriculture and Natural Resources (BANR) and Oregon State University’s Global Hemp Innovation Center.

The Global Hemp Innovation Center is a globally recognized leading center across multiple diverse industries and research fields which serves the growing international demand for innovative approaches to food, health and fiber.

Michael Withrow, CEO of AREV, NanoTec: “We’re very excited to have the opportunity to become a sponsor of this very prestigious and critical conference organized by the National Science Academies & Oregon State University. This conference further expands opportunities for this sector and for AREV NanoTec as we venture towards further sophistication of our research and development in phytomedicialzation and innovations in extraction technologies use

AREV NanoTec’s proprietary extraction systems extract ultra-fine particulates from everything from plants to soil, making it a natural fit for the production of hemp protein.

According to the Global Hemp Innovative Centre, hemp seed contains 20 to 30 per cent edible oil; 25 to 30 per cent protein, which includes eight of the daily essential amino acids recommended for humans — 20 to 25 per cent fiber, 20 to 30 per cent carbohydrates and many essential nutrients and vitamins.

Grain or oilseed hemp products include hemp seed, seed flour, seed protein, seed powder, seed oil and hemp meal. Today, hemp grain is used in human health food because of the desirable ratio of omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids in hemp oil.

The virtual conference, which takes place Feb. 9 to 10, offers a diverse program with a broad focus on both what the industry has accomplished to-date and what lies ahead. For more information visit the National Hemp Symposium.

Dr. Roscoe Moore DVM, MPH, PhD Former Assistant United States Surgeon General (retired) who serves on the Board of Global Virus Network at the Institute of Human Virology (IHV) University of Maryland and a member of to the Scientific Advisory Board was quoted “AREV sponsorship of this important conference with the National Science Advisories supports ongoing contributions to the dramatic shifts we are seeing in this very promising sector of agriculture, human health and discovery. Our continued participation in Scientific conferences that are contributing to Scientific exchange affords the Company new opportunities or growth and development as we explore new applications in dynamic extraction technologies for therapeutic developments.”

For further information, contact Mike Withrow, mike@AREVBrands.com, 778-929-6536. For more information visit arevnanotec.com

On behalf of the Board,

Mike Withrow 
CEO & Director

About AREV NanoTec Inc.
AREV NanoTec Brands Inc. (“AREV”) is an early stage publicly traded life science development enterprise focused on phytomedicinal extraction of novel therapeutic approaches to infectious diseases and subsequent comorbidities via its proprietary extraction systems to identify promising small molecules that present novel mechanisms of action in human and veterinary science.

AREV’s model is to toll process extraction of targeted essential and functional oils and license its formulations to Licensed Producers in Canada.  The company utilizes toll processors in foreign countries to encapsulate and package its formulations that can be sold in traditional distribution channels and online.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.




