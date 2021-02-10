Skkynet Announces 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Increased sales result in 10.2% revenue growth year-over-year, and strong cash position for future growth.
Mississauga, Ontario, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (“Skkynet” or “the Company”) (OTCQB: SKKY) is pleased to announce its year-end operating and financial results for the period ended October 31, 2020. The Company reported a record annual revenue total of $1,506,929 compared to $1,367,448 for the same period in 2019, which is a 10.2% growth in sales. Net loss for the annual period ended October 31, 2020 was $311,333 compared to a net loss of $575,854 for the same period in 2019.
“Skkynet’s 2020 sales continue its upward trend, and our annual results mark another positive milestone in our growth trajectory. We continue to maintain a strong cash position allowing us to invest in further growth in 2021 and beyond,” stated Andrew Thomas, CEO. “While our Q4 sales slowed due to the global economic climate, we see early signs of a rebound in the industry, and therefore remain confident in our bullish outlook for growth in 2021, all while maintaining our strong financial position.”
Highlights of the past year include:
- Became a Certified Technology Partner of AVEVA, to provide secure integration and networking for in-plant, enterprise-wide, and Industrial IoT applications.
- New channel partners: ISDN Software and Servo Dynamics are subsidiaries of ISDN Holdings Ltd and operate in Singapore, Taiwan, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam. Samboo System Corp operates in South Korea.
- New solution provider partners: Ambyint provides AI and deep data analytics solutions for the oil and gas segment. e-Magic’s TwinWorX digital twin service is a scalable, secure and high availability platform that integrates and normalizes all telemetry data into a single platform.
- New case studies on secure networking on the 1800 kilometer Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project in Turkey, standardizing connections between air separation units and control systems for Air Liquide in the USA, and cloud-based remote monitoring of medical gas usage in over 20 hospitals in and around Osaka, Japan.
- Further strengthened intellectual property portfolio; in addition to eight (8) issued U.S. patents across three technologies, two new provisional patents filed on a fourth and pivotal technology for secure store-and-forward.
“2020 was a pivotal year for Skkynet. The COVID-19 pandemic is having a dramatic impact on the automation industry: a change in priorities from increased efficiencies and lower costs to expanding remote capabilities in a secure manner,” said Paul Thomas, President of Skkynet. “This change in focus at the C-level is a boon to Skkynet: remote capabilities have become a necessity, not a nice-to-have. Delivering secure, remote connectivity of industrial data is what we do best. The paradigm shift is so broad that it was highlighted in a recent Economist article entitled ‘Bearing fruit: After years of dithering companies are embracing automation.’” A summary of the Economist article is available at the Skkynet blog at https://skkynet.com/embracing-automation-tough-times/
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare