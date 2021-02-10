 

Skkynet Announces 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 14:30  |  27   |   |   

Increased sales result in 10.2% revenue growth year-over-year, and strong cash position for future growth.

Mississauga, Ontario, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (“Skkynet” or “the Company”) (OTCQB: SKKY) is pleased to announce its year-end operating and financial results for the period ended October 31, 2020.  The Company reported a record annual revenue total of $1,506,929 compared to $1,367,448 for the same period in 2019, which is a 10.2% growth in sales. Net loss for the annual period ended October 31, 2020 was $311,333 compared to a net loss of $575,854 for the same period in 2019.

“Skkynet’s 2020 sales continue its upward trend, and our annual results mark another positive milestone in our growth trajectory.  We continue to maintain a strong cash position allowing us to invest in further growth in 2021 and beyond,” stated Andrew Thomas, CEO.  “While our Q4 sales slowed due to the global economic climate, we see early signs of a rebound in the industry, and therefore remain confident in our bullish outlook for growth in 2021, all while maintaining our strong financial position.”

Highlights of the past year include:

  • Became a Certified Technology Partner of AVEVA, to provide secure integration and networking for in-plant, enterprise-wide, and Industrial IoT applications.
  • New channel partners: ISDN Software and Servo Dynamics are subsidiaries of ISDN Holdings Ltd and operate in Singapore, Taiwan, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam.  Samboo System Corp operates in South Korea.
  • New solution provider partners: Ambyint provides AI and deep data analytics solutions for the oil and gas segment.  e-Magic’s TwinWorX digital twin service is a scalable, secure and high availability platform that integrates and normalizes all telemetry data into a single platform.
  • New case studies on secure networking on the 1800 kilometer Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project in Turkey, standardizing connections between air separation units and control systems for Air Liquide in the USA, and cloud-based remote monitoring of medical gas usage in over 20 hospitals in and around Osaka, Japan.
  • Further strengthened intellectual property portfolio; in addition to eight (8) issued U.S. patents across three technologies, two new provisional patents filed on a fourth and pivotal technology for secure store-and-forward.

“2020 was a pivotal year for Skkynet.  The COVID-19 pandemic is having a dramatic impact on the automation industry: a change in priorities from increased efficiencies and lower costs to expanding remote capabilities in a secure manner,” said Paul Thomas, President of Skkynet.  “This change in focus at the C-level is a boon to Skkynet: remote capabilities have become a necessity, not a nice-to-have.  Delivering secure, remote connectivity of industrial data is what we do best.  The paradigm shift is so broad that it was highlighted in a recent Economist article entitled ‘Bearing fruit: After years of dithering companies are embracing automation.’”  A summary of the Economist article is available at the Skkynet blog at https://skkynet.com/embracing-automation-tough-times/

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Skkynet Announces 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update Increased sales result in 10.2% revenue growth year-over-year, and strong cash position for future growth. Mississauga, Ontario, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (“Skkynet” or “the Company”) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Ballard Announces US$350 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
OptimizeRx Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA approves Libtayo (Cemiplimab-rwlc) as first immunotherapy indicated for patients with advanced ...
GENFIT Announces Publication of Positive Results from the Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating ...
JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. Completes Upsized $414,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and ...
Gen Z marks the spot: Online is on target for reaching the new influencer
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units