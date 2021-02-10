Skkynet Announces 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Increased sales result in 10.2% revenue growth year-over-year, and strong cash position for future growth.

Mississauga, Ontario, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (“Skkynet” or “the Company”) (OTCQB: SKKY) is pleased to announce its year-end operating and financial results for the period ended October 31, 2020. The Company reported a record annual revenue total of $1,506,929 compared to $1,367,448 for the same period in 2019, which is a 10.2% growth in sales. Net loss for the annual period ended October 31, 2020 was $311,333 compared to a net loss of $575,854 for the same period in 2019.

“Skkynet’s 2020 sales continue its upward trend, and our annual results mark another positive milestone in our growth trajectory. We continue to maintain a strong cash position allowing us to invest in further growth in 2021 and beyond,” stated Andrew Thomas, CEO. “While our Q4 sales slowed due to the global economic climate, we see early signs of a rebound in the industry, and therefore remain confident in our bullish outlook for growth in 2021, all while maintaining our strong financial position.”