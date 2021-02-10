Patagonia Gold Announces C$15 Million Private Placement with a Lead Order from Palisades Goldcorp
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patagonia Gold Corp. (“Patagonia” or the “Company”) (PGDC.TSXV) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. as lead agent, on behalf of a syndicate of agents (referred to collectively as the “Agents”) in connection with a “best efforts” private placement financing of up to 166,666,666 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of C$0.09 per Unit (the “Unit Price”) for gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$15 million (the “Offering”), with a lead order from Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. for C$2.7 million. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.13 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance thereof.
The Company has granted the Agents an option to sell up to an additional 55,555,555 Units at the Unit Price for additional gross proceeds of up to C$5,000,000, exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to 48 hours prior to the closing date of the Offering.
The proceeds from the sale of Units will be used by the Company for exploration and development of the Company’s projects and general corporate and working capital purposes.
The Offering is expected to close on or about March 3, 2021, and is subject to certain closing conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the conditional acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issue in accordance with applicable securities laws.
Participation by insiders of the Company (“Insiders”) in the Offering will be considered a “related party transaction” pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company will be exempt from the requirement to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval in connection with the Insiders’ participation in the Offering in reliance of Sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101. A material change report will be filed in connection with the participation of Insiders in the Offering less than 21 days in advance of the closing of the Offering, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances so as to be able to avail itself of potential financing opportunities and to complete the Offering in an expeditious manner.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare