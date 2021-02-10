Patagonia Gold Announces C$15 Million Private Placement with a Lead Order from Palisades Goldcorp

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patagonia Gold Corp. (“Patagonia” or the “Company”) (PGDC.TSXV) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. as lead agent, on behalf of a syndicate of agents (referred to collectively as the “Agents”) in connection with a “best efforts” private placement financing of up to 166,666,666 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of C$0.09 per Unit (the “Unit Price”) for gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$15 million (the “Offering”), with a lead order from Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. for C$2.7 million. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.13 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance thereof.

The Company has granted the Agents an option to sell up to an additional 55,555,555 Units at the Unit Price for additional gross proceeds of up to C$5,000,000, exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to 48 hours prior to the closing date of the Offering.