Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

As previously announced, on May 6, 2019, Sound Bank (now known as Dogwood State Bank), formerly a wholly owned subsidiary of IFH, completed a recapitalization that resulted in a significant reduction in IFH’s ownership position in the Bank. Therefore, on a comparative basis, the Company’s year-to-date financial results for 2020 do not include the operating impact from Sound Bank, whereas the financial results through May 6, 2019 are impacted by the performance of Sound Bank.

Eric Bergevin, President & CEO, commented, “We are pleased to have finished 2020 with strong fourth quarter earnings, overall growth and improved asset quality. Recent updates to legislation through the Consolidated Appropriations Act are expected to yield continued improvements in earnings and asset quality. First, the SBA announced new guidelines specific to the SBA 7(a) Loan Program (“the Program”), including a temporary increase to the guaranteed amount on all transactions and an increased allocation of overall funds available through the Program. In addition, with “Second Round” PPP loans underway, our teams at the Bank, Windsor Advantage and SBA Loan Documentation Services expect to be very active, just as with the first round. During 2020, we recognized strong deposit growth as the Bank’s Hemp and Commercial Account Services teams continue to be laser focused on providing a best-in-class experience for these businesses and lowering our cost of funds while enhancing margin. The low interest rate environment has led to continued mortgage loan growth in the fourth quarter as we continued to scale the department back up to efficiently process increased originations. We believe that the year-to-date performance metrics we reached in 2020; 26% growth in the balance sheet, dilutive earnings-per-share in excess of $4.00, double digit Return on Equity of 12.18% and a Return on Assets of almost 2.50%, all represent significant milestones given the economic crisis as a result of the pandemic that occurred during the year. The entire Company is hopeful for 2021 as we are beginning to see the reopening of businesses that have been significantly affected during the COVID-19 crisis. This will ultimately lead to continued growth, better asset quality and enhance long-term earnings.”

BALANCE SHEET

At December 31, 2020, the Company’s total assets were $396.5 million, net loans held for investment were $260.6 million, loans held for sale were $26.3 million, total deposits were $300.9 million and total shareholders’ equity attributable to IFH was $76.9 million. Compared with December 31, 2019, total assets increased $82.3 million or 26%, net loans held for investment increased $41.0 million or 19%, loans held for sale increased $13.7 million or 109%, total deposits increased $80.4 million or 36%, and total shareholders’ equity attributable to IFH increased $9.2 million or 14%. The increases in assets and loans reflect the Bank’s continued growth in its Government Guaranteed Loans (“GGL”) program as well as participation in the PPP. The Bank funded $22.8 million of PPP loans for its existing customers during 2020 with $11.0 million of those fundings still on the balance sheet at year end. In addition, excluding $60.0 million originated specifically for the Main Street Lending Program, the Bank originated $148.7 million in Government Guaranteed Loans (“GGL”) during the year. The Bank sold $30.4 million in GGL loans in 2020 after ending its “Originate and Hold” strategy which began in mid-first quarter of 2020 as a method of increasing leverage and short-term net interest income. The Bank has continued to see strong growth in deposits primarily as a result of corresponding growth in in GGL loans, many of which require customer deposits, as well as continued execution of a strategic advance into the hemp banking space (trademarked “Hemp Banks Here”). The increase in total shareholders’ equity was primarily a result of net income posted for the year.

During the third quarter, the Bank formed a new company, West Town Payments, LLC (“WTP”), and entered into an agreement whereby the Bank owns a minority interest in the entity. WTP provides physical point-of-sale, online, contactless and mobile payment solutions to both targeted and generalist verticals and is well-equipped with the experience and compliance-driven framework to work directly with the Bank’s hemp-related customers. The financial position and results of the first year of operation of WTP are included in the consolidated balances for IFH and the noncontrolling interest portion shown separately.

CAPITAL LEVELS

At December 31, 2020, the regulatory capital ratios of West Town Bank & Trust exceeded the minimum thresholds established for well-capitalized banks under applicable banking regulations.

“Well Capitalized” Minimum Basel III Fully Phased-In West Town Bank & Trust Tier 1 common equity ratio 6.50% 7.00% 12.04% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.00% 8.50% 12.04% Total risk-based capital ratio 10.00% 10.50% 13.30% Tier 1 leverage ratio 5.00% 4.00% 10.06%

The Company’s book value per common share increased from $30.78 at December 31, 2019 to $34.91 at December 31, 2020. The Company’s tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP financial measure) increased from $21.27 at December 31, 2019 to $25.74 at December 31, 2020, primarily as a result of the net income of the Company.



ASSET QUALITY

The Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets ratio decreased from 3.99% at December 31, 2019 to 2.74% at December 31, 2020, as management continued to address credit concerns surrounding the potential economic impact of COVID-19 and the widespread societal responses to the pandemic. Nonaccrual loans decreased $694,000 or 8% as of December 31, 2020 as compared to December 31,2019 while foreclosed assets decreased $998,000 or 30% during the same period. Patriarch, LLC, a subsidiary of the Company, formed to expedite the liquidation and recovery of certain Bank assets, held $2.3 million in foreclosed assets while the Bank held no such assets. The Company regularly conducts impairment analyses on all nonperforming assets with updated appraisals to ensure the assets are carried at the lower of fair market value (less cost to sell) or book value.

The Company recorded a $210,000 provision for loan losses during the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to a provision of $1.2 million in fourth quarter 2019, as the problem loan portfolio decreased for the period. The Company had 32 COVID-related deferred loans as of December 31, 2020, with net exposure of $15.6 million. Since June 30, 2020, COVID-related deferrals have decreased by 100 loans, with a net exposure decrease of $41.4 million. Expected loss estimates consider the impacts of decreased economic activity and higher unemployment, partially offset by the mitigating benefits of government stimulus and industry-wide loan modification efforts. The Company recorded minimal net charge-offs during the fourth quarter 2020.

(Dollars in thousands) 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 Nonaccrual loans $ 8,506 $ 8,790 $ 7,799 $ 7,732 $ 9,200 Foreclosed assets 2,372 3,522 4,464 5,243 3,370 90 days past due and still accruing - - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 10,878 $ 12,312 $ 12,263 $ 12,975 $ 12,570 Net charge-offs $ 96 $ 2 $ 667 $ 2,390 $ 779 Annualized net charge-offs to total average portfolio loans 0.14 % 0.00 % 1.13 % 4.39 % 1.36 % Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets 2.74 % 3.29 % 3.45 % 4.16 % 3.99 % Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total loans, net of allowance 3.26 % 3.66 % 3.33 % 3.66 % 4.19 % Ratio of total allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.94 % 2.05 % 2.05 % 2.27 % 1.72 %

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 increased $310,000 or 9% in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2019, as loan growth year over year offset the decrease in the low interest rate environment. The net interest margin was 4.07% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 4.84% for the same period in 2019. Interest-earning asset yields decreased from 6.38% to 4.93% and interest-bearing liabilities cost decreased from 2.22% to 1.35% year-over-year between December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2020. The overall decrease in both yield on assets and rates on liabilities are reflective of the rate decreases by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) in response to the pandemic.

Net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 decreased $2.4 million or 14% in comparison to the same period in 2019, largely due to the deconsolidation of Sound Bank from the consolidated financial statements as of May 6, 2019 and the decrease in margin as a result of the rate changes by the FOMC.

Three Months Ended Year-To-Date (Dollars in thousands) 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 12/31/20 12/31/19 Average balances: Loans $ 292,092 $ 270,897 $ 250,125 $ 226,683 $ 229,965 $ 259,949 $ 295,228 Available-for-sale securities 25,711 25,581 24,743 23,861 21,572 24,974 21,192 Other interest-bearing balances 31,403 22,596 22,326 17,046 16,238 23,343 33,537 Total interest-earning assets 349,206 319,074 297,194 267,590 267,775 308,266 349,957 Total assets 396,539 371,395 353,179 313,476 311,293 358,647 400,199 Noninterest-bearing deposits 80,854 77,857 64,617 56,329 52,464 69,914 71,802 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits 220,035 204,204 185,507 166,567 179,162 194,079 230,107 Borrowed funds 4,000 6,793 23,459 16,475 6,167 12,682 16,803 Total interest-bearing liabilities 224,035 210,997 208,966 183,042 185,329 206,761 246,910 Common shareholders' equity 76,723 73,970 71,035 68,445 67,078 72,653 74,064 Tangible common equity (1) 56,525 53,463 50,343 47,570 46,448 52,085 49,144 Interest income/expense: Loans $ 4,250 $ 4,394 $ 4,283 $ 4,559 $ 4,139 $ 17,486 $ 20,794 Investment securities 52 64 72 95 82 283 343 Interest-bearing balances and other 38 35 36 76 83 185 867 Total interest income 4,340 4,493 4,391 4,730 4,304 17,954 22,004 Deposits 759 855 835 845 979 3,294 4,457 Borrowings 2 1 70 109 56 182 630 Total interest expense 761 856 905 954 1,035 3,476 5,087 Net interest income $ 3,579 $ 3,637 $ 3,486 $ 3,776 $ 3,269 $ 14,478 $ 16,917 (1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.





Three Months Ended Year-To-Date 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 12/31/20 12/31/19 Average yields and costs: Loans 5.77 % 6.44 % 6.87 % 8.07 % 7.14 % 6.71 % 7.02 % Available-for-sale securities 0.81 % 1.00 % 1.16 % 1.59 % 1.52 % 1.13 % 1.62 % Interest-bearing balances and other 0.48 % 0.61 % 0.65 % 1.79 % 2.03 % 0.79 % 2.58 % Total interest-earning assets 4.93 % 5.59 % 5.93 % 7.09 % 6.38 % 5.81 % 6.27 % Interest-bearing deposits 1.37 % 1.66 % 1.81 % 2.03 % 2.17 % 1.69 % 1.93 % Borrowed funds 0.20 % 0.06 % 1.20 % 2.65 % 3.60 % 1.43 % 3.74 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.35 % 1.61 % 1.74 % 2.09 % 2.22 % 1.68 % 2.05 % Cost of funds 0.99 % 1.18 % 1.33 % 1.60 % 1.73 % 1.25 % 1.59 % Net interest margin 4.07 % 4.52 % 4.70 % 5.66 % 4.84 % 4.68 % 4.82 %

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $6.1 million, an increase of $683,000 or 13% as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019. Specific items to note include:

Windsor, a subsidiary of the Company which offers an SBA and USDA loan servicing platform, had processing and servicing revenue totaling $2.3 million for both the three months ended December 31, 2020, and the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Mortgage revenue totaled $1.4 million, an increase of $682,000 or 95% as compared to the fourth quarter 2019. Mortgage loans originated to sell to the secondary market increased from $20.62 million in the fourth quarter 2019 to $41.17 million in the fourth quarter 2020. The increase in both the revenue and origination volume can be attributable to the decrease in market rates tied to the FOMC decision to decrease rates.

GGL revenue was $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of $473,000 or 21% in comparison to the same period in 2019. A slowing economy in 2020 driven by the pandemic was partially offset by the Company’s decision in the fourth quarter to unwind some of the “Originate and Hold” loans as the Company moved to deleverage its balance sheet and take advantage of high premiums on loan sales.



Noninterest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $33.5 million, an increase of $9.2 million or 38% as compared to the $24.3 million in the same prior year period. The most notable increase was due to processing and servicing revenues, which increased by $13.3 million period over period from $7.5 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 to $20.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. That growth was primarily driven by the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) as Windsor processed more than 17,500 loan applications totaling more than $2.5 billion in loans for over 40 of its institutional lender clients during the second quarter.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $8.6 million, an increase of $2.9 million or 50%, from $5.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The primary cause for the change was an increase in compensation expense year-over-year of $1.5 million from $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $5.3 million for the same period in 2020. This increase was partially reflective of the overall growth of the Company and its new business initiatives including the addition of WTP in the third quarter of 2020 as well as a year-over-year increase in mortgage related compensation tied to the increase in revenues. For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020, noninterest expense increased from $24.8 million in the first twelve months of 2019 to $33.3 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily the result of the overall growth of the Company, additional compensation due to mortgage revenue growth and PPP originations in the second quarter of 2020, and software and other related processing costs which increased $2.1 million year-over-year as result of the PPP.

ABOUT INTEGRATED FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Company changed its name from West Town Bancorp, Inc. in the third quarter of 2020. The Company is the holding company for West Town Bank & Trust, an Illinois state-chartered bank. West Town Bank & Trust provides banking services through its full-service office located in the greater Chicago area. The Company is also the parent company of: Windsor Advantage, LLC, a loan servicing company; West Town Insurance Agency, Inc., an insurance agency; Patriarch, LLC, a real estate management company; SBA Loan Documentation Services, LLC, a loan documentation origination company; and Glenwood Structured Finance, LLC, a loan broker and large loan syndication company. The Company is registered with and supervised by the Federal Reserve. West Town Bank & Trust’s primary regulators are the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the FDIC.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," variations of these words, and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include, among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, and asset quality, including real estate and other collateral values; changes in Small Business Administration rules, regulations, or loan products, including the section 7(a) program; changes in other government guaranteed loan programs or our ability to participate in such programs; changes in tax law, including the impact of such changes on our tax assets and liabilities; future governmental shutdowns that may impact revenues associated with our lending and other operations that are dependent on government guaranteed loan programs; changes in banking regulations and accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with the Company’s acquisition and divesture activities; the failure of our strategic investments or acquisitions to perform as anticipated and the impact of any impairments to our intangible assets, such as goodwill; the impact of our strategic initiatives on our ability to retain key employees, and the impact of competition from traditional or new sources. These, and other factors that may emerge, could cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. The Company assumes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Ending Balance (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 4,268 $ 6,007 $ 6,183 $ 5,928 $ 5,021 Interest-bearing deposits 28,657 13,294 11,644 8,518 9,849 Total cash and cash equivalents 32,925 19,301 17,827 14,446 14,870 Interest-bearing time deposits 2,746 2,746 2,746 2,746 2,746 Available-for-sale securities 25,711 24,462 26,081 24,946 21,087 Loans held for sale 26,308 35,743 23,072 11,839 12,568 Loans held for investment 265,784 244,994 238,926 216,423 223,470 Allowance for loan and lease losses (5,144 ) (5,029 ) (4,906 ) (4,907 ) (3,837 ) Loans held for investment, net 260,640 239,965 234,020 211,516 219,633 Premises and equipment, net 4,658 4,628 4,761 4,740 4,761 Foreclosed assets 2,372 3,522 4,464 5,243 3,370 Loan servicing assets 3,456 3,265 3,262 3,528 3,358 Bank-owned life insurance 5,136 5,109 5,082 5,048 5,021 Accrued interest receivable 1,556 1,705 1,422 1,067 1,116 Goodwill 13,161 13,161 13,161 13,161 13,150 Other intangible assets, net 7,037 7,224 7,409 7,596 7,782 Other assets 10,833 13,186 12,349 6,370 4,729 Total assets $ 396,539 $ 374,017 $ 355,656 $ 312,246 $ 314,191 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 80,854 $ 78,849 $ 66,874 $ 59,360 $ 49,573 Interest-bearing 220,036 206,913 198,108 162,059 170,869 Total deposits 300,890 285,762 264,982 221,419 220,442 Borrowings 4,000 4,000 6,000 17,649 19,295 Accrued interest payable 427 396 391 433 429 Other liabilities 14,469 8,845 10,771 5,735 6,300 Total liabilities 319,786 299,003 282,144 245,236 246,466 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, voting 2,181 2,181 2,193 2,193 2,166 Common stock, non-voting 22 22 22 22 22 Additional paid in capital 24,361 24,220 24,357 24,162 24,245 Retained earnings 50,079 48,349 46,629 40,371 41,203 Accumulated other comprehensive income 271 308 311 262 89 Total IFH, Inc. shareholders’ equity 76,914 75,080 73,512 67,010 67,725 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (161 ) (66 ) - - - Total shareholders’ equity 76,753 75,014 73,512 67,010 67,725 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 396,539 $ 374,017 $ 355,656 $ 312,246 $ 314,191





Financial Performance (Consolidated) (Dollars in thousands except per Three Months Ended Year-To-Date share data; unaudited) 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 12/31/20 12/31/19 Interest income Loans $ 4,250 $ 4,394 $ 4,283 $ 4,559 $ 4,139 $ 17,486 $ 20,794 Available-for-sale securities and other 90 99 108 171 165 468 1,210 Total interest income 4,340 4,493 4,391 4,730 4,304 17,954 22,004 Interest expense Interest on deposits 759 855 835 845 979 3,294 4,457 Interest on borrowings 2 1 70 109 56 182 630 Total interest expense 761 856 905 954 1,035 3,476 5,087 Net interest income 3,579 3,637 3,486 3,776 3,269 14,478 16,917 Provision for loan losses 210 125 665 3,460 1,155 4,460 2,005 Noninterest income Loan processing and servicing revenue 2,291 2,579 14,186 1,713 2,256 20,769 7,487 Mortgage 1,398 2,400 1,573 1,418 716 6,789 3,239 Government guaranteed lending 1,815 571 37 755 2,288 3,178 5,905 SBA documentation preparation fees 57 195 423 74 15 749 15 Bank-owned life insurance 20 15 34 27 28 65 157 Service charges on deposits 26 28 11 19 29 115 377 Gain on deconsolidation of Sound Bank - - - - - - 6,635 Other noninterest income 491 771 (56 ) 635 83 1,841 449 Total noninterest income 6,098 6,559 16,208 4,641 5,415 33,506 24,264 Noninterest expense Compensation 5,250 4,422 5,682 3,753 3,750 19,107 14,595 Occupancy and equipment 286 289 211 256 221 1,042 1,408 Loan and special asset expenses 655 1,013 816 242 318 2,726 484 Professional services 559 534 676 490 359 2,259 1,943 Data processing 196 187 165 148 109 696 813 Software 492 415 2,221 249 172 3,377 757 Communications 94 83 82 89 80 348 449 Advertising 128 109 215 55 86 507 358 Transaction-related - - 4 17 16 21 976 Amortization of intangibles 186 186 186 186 186 744 935 Other operating expenses 792 545 589 545 464 2,471 2,084 Total noninterest expense 8,638 7,783 10,847 6,030 5,761 33,298 24,802 Income (loss) before income taxes 829 2,288 8,182 (1,073 ) 1,768 10,226 14,374 Income tax expense (benefit) (805 ) 634 1,924 (241 ) 37 1,512 3,295 Net income (loss) 1,634 1,654 6,258 (832 ) 1,731 8,714 11,079 Noncontrolling interest (96 ) (66 ) - - - (162 ) - Net income (loss) attributable to IFH, Inc. $ 1,730 $ 1,720 $ 6,258 $ (832 ) $ 1,731 $ 8,876 $ 11,079 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.80 $ 0.79 $ 2.87 $ (0.38 ) $ 0.79 $ 4.07 $ 4.20 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.78 $ 0.78 $ 2.84 $ (0.37 ) $ 0.78 $ 4.01 $ 4.12 Weighted average common shares outstanding 2,169 2,176 2,177 2,193 2,196 2,179 2,639 Diluted average common shares outstanding 2,212 2,206 2,204 2,232 2,234 2,213 2,688





Performance Ratios Three Months Ended Year-To-Date 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 12/31/20 12/31/19 PER COMMON SHARE Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.80 $ 0.79 $ 2.87 $ (0.38 ) $ 0.79 $ 4.07 $ 4.20 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share 0.78 0.78 2.84 (0.37 ) 0.78 4.01 4.12 Book value per common share 34.91 34.08 33.19 30.25 30.78 34.91 30.78 Tangible book value per common share (2) 25.74 24.83 23.90 20.88 21.27 25.74 21.27 FINANCIAL RATIOS (ANNUALIZED) Return on average assets 1.73 % 1.84 % 7.11 % -1.06 % 2.21 % 2.47 % 2.76 % Return on average common shareholders' equity 8.95 % 9.23 % 35.34 % -4.88 % 10.24 % 12.18 % 14.92 % Return on average tangible common equity (2) 12.14 % 12.76 % 49.86 % -7.02 % 14.79 % 16.99 % 23.59 % Net interest margin 4.07 % 4.52 % 4.70 % 5.66 % 4.84 % 4.68 % 4.82 % Efficiency ratio (1) 89.3 % 76.3 % 55.1 % 71.4 % 66.2 % 69.4 % 69.0 %





(1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less transaction-related costs by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, less gains or losses on sale of securities and consolidation and the fair value adjustment on the equity investment in Sound Bank. (2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

Loan Concentrations



The top ten commercial loan concentrations as of December 31, 2020 were as follows:

% of Commercial (in millions) Amount Loans Solar electric power generation $ 52.2 27 % Power and communication line and related structures construction 29.1 15 % Lessors of nonresidential buildings (except miniwarehouses) 20.2 10 % Hotels (except casino hotels) and motels 13.2 7 % Lessors of other real estate property 9.0 5 % Lessors of residential buildings and dwellings 8.4 4 % Other activities related to real estate 7.9 4 % General freight trucking, local 5.3 3 % Golf courses and country clubs 4.2 2 % Colleges, universities, and professional schools 3.5 2 % $ 153.0 79 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(In thousands except book value per share) 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 Tangible book value per common share Total IFH, Inc. shareholders’ equity $ 76,914 $ 75,080 $ 73,512 $ 67,010 $ 67,725 Less: Goodwill 13,161 13,161 13,161 13,161 13,150 Less Other intangible assets, net 7,037 7,224 7,409 7,596 7,782 Total tangible common equity $ 56,716 $ 54,695 $ 52,942 $ 46,253 $ 46,793 Ending common shares outstanding 2,203 2,203 2,215 2,215 2,200 Tangible book value per common share $ 25.74 $ 24.83 $ 23.90 $ 20.88 $ 21.27 Three Months Ended Year-To-Date (Dollars in thousands) 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 12/31/20 12/31/19 Return on average tangible common equity Average IFH, Inc. shareholders’ equity $ 76,723 $ 73,970 $ 71,035 $ 68,445 $ 67,078 $ 72,653 $ 74,064 Less: Average goodwill 13,161 13,161 13,161 13,157 13,160 13,160 15,935 Less Average other intangible assets, net 7,037 7,346 7,531 7,718 7,408 7,408 8,985 Average tangible common equity 56,525 53,463 50,343 47,570 46,510 52,085 49,144 Net income attributable to IFH, Inc. $ 1,730 $ 1,720 $ 6,258 $ (832 ) $ 1,731 $ 8,876 $ 11,079 Return on average tangible common equity 12.14 % 12.76 % 49.86 % -7.02 % 14.77 % 16.99 % 22.48 %

