 

Millrock and Partner Felix Gold Expand Fairbanks Gold District Claim Footprint and Complete Airborne Geophysical Surveys at Treasure Creek Project, Alaska

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 14:30  |  31   |   |   

Highlights

  • 208 State of Alaska mining claims have been staked to cover areas prospective for gold mineralization.
  • Land holdings in the Fairbanks Gold District now cover approximately 20,200 hectares.
  • Plans are being made to begin rotary drilling at the Treasure Creek project to test for extensions of gold discoveries made by prior workers.
  • An airborne magnetic survey was completed over the Treasure Creek project. Gold-bearing structures are traced.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millrock Resources Inc. (TSX-V: MRO, OTCQB: MLRKF) ("Millrock" or the “Company”) announces that it has expanded the size of the Treasure Creek and Ester Dome gold projects and has staked numerous other claim blocks throughout the Fairbanks Gold District. The claims are subject to purchase agreements with soon-to-be-listed Felix Gold Ltd. Felix Gold is currently a private Australian company that is expected to gain a listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”) in the coming months. Millrock has assigned its rights to Felix Gold in return for a large equity stake in the company once it is listed on the ASX, as announced in Millrock’s January 12th, 2021 press release.

Felix Gold Managing Director Joseph Webb commented, “We are honored to be working with the Millrock team. They have assembled a great land package and bring an extensive understanding of Alaska gold districts and local operational expertise. Felix Gold, through the Mines Discovery Fund backers, brings an outstanding technical team with global experience and significant commercial strength. The Fairbanks Gold District is underexplored and has real potential for multiple new gold deposit discoveries. Millrock is positioned at the center of what we envision as the next wave of major gold discoveries in the Fairbanks Gold District, which features Kinross’s Fort Knox gold mine and significant alluvial gold production.”

Under the terms of the agreement, in addition to the equity stake in Felix Gold, Millrock will be entitled to cash payments in the form of Advanced Minimum Royalty (“AMR”) payments that can later be deducted from Net Smelter Return (“NSR”) production royalties, if a mine is developed. Any claims released from the agreement by Felix Gold will be returned to Millrock.

Felix Gold and Millrock are building an outstanding team of practical exploration geoscientists with local and global expertise. The teams will work in a collaborative manner to assess the entire Fairbanks area. The group intends to aggressively explore the Fairbanks area and make new gold discoveries. The claims are in close proximity to Kinross’ Fort Knox gold mine which has produced more than 8 million ounces of gold and has substantial resources for future production (source: Kinross Gold Corporation website). The Treasure Creek project and other recently staked claims are also in close proximity to the Golden Summit project, which is operated by Freegold Ventures Limited (“Freegold”). Freegold announced excellent drill results in 2020 that resulted in substantial share price appreciation.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Millrock and Partner Felix Gold Expand Fairbanks Gold District Claim Footprint and Complete Airborne Geophysical Surveys at Treasure Creek Project, Alaska Highlights 208 State of Alaska mining claims have been staked to cover areas prospective for gold mineralization.Land holdings in the Fairbanks Gold District now cover approximately 20,200 hectares.Plans are being made to begin rotary drilling at …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Ballard Announces US$350 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
OptimizeRx Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA approves Libtayo (Cemiplimab-rwlc) as first immunotherapy indicated for patients with advanced ...
GENFIT Announces Publication of Positive Results from the Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating ...
JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. Completes Upsized $414,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and ...
Gen Z marks the spot: Online is on target for reaching the new influencer
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
Millrock Reports Amendment to 64North Gold Project Option Agreement With Resolution Minerals, Alaska
28.01.21
Millrock Receives Cash and Share Payments; Resolution Minerals Earns 30% Interest in Millrock’s 64North Gold Project, Alaska
18.01.21
Millrock Reports Assay Results From Drilling and Surface Rock Sampling at West Pogo and Eagle Blocks, 64North Project, Alaska
12.01.21
Millrock Forms Strategic Alliance With Felix Gold and Vends Three Projects, Fairbanks Gold District, Alaska

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
34
Millrock Resources - 25 Projekte in Kanada und Mexiko