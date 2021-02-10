Millrock and Partner Felix Gold Expand Fairbanks Gold District Claim Footprint and Complete Airborne Geophysical Surveys at Treasure Creek Project, Alaska

Highlights



208 State of Alaska mining claims have been staked to cover areas prospective for gold mineralization.

Land holdings in the Fairbanks Gold District now cover approximately 20,200 hectares.

Plans are being made to begin rotary drilling at the Treasure Creek project to test for extensions of gold discoveries made by prior workers.

An airborne magnetic survey was completed over the Treasure Creek project. Gold-bearing structures are traced.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millrock Resources Inc. (TSX-V: MRO, OTCQB: MLRKF) ("Millrock" or the “Company”) announces that it has expanded the size of the Treasure Creek and Ester Dome gold projects and has staked numerous other claim blocks throughout the Fairbanks Gold District. The claims are subject to purchase agreements with soon-to-be-listed Felix Gold Ltd. Felix Gold is currently a private Australian company that is expected to gain a listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”) in the coming months. Millrock has assigned its rights to Felix Gold in return for a large equity stake in the company once it is listed on the ASX, as announced in Millrock’s January 12th, 2021 press release.

Felix Gold Managing Director Joseph Webb commented, “We are honored to be working with the Millrock team. They have assembled a great land package and bring an extensive understanding of Alaska gold districts and local operational expertise. Felix Gold, through the Mines Discovery Fund backers, brings an outstanding technical team with global experience and significant commercial strength. The Fairbanks Gold District is underexplored and has real potential for multiple new gold deposit discoveries. Millrock is positioned at the center of what we envision as the next wave of major gold discoveries in the Fairbanks Gold District, which features Kinross’s Fort Knox gold mine and significant alluvial gold production.”

Under the terms of the agreement, in addition to the equity stake in Felix Gold, Millrock will be entitled to cash payments in the form of Advanced Minimum Royalty (“AMR”) payments that can later be deducted from Net Smelter Return (“NSR”) production royalties, if a mine is developed. Any claims released from the agreement by Felix Gold will be returned to Millrock.

Felix Gold and Millrock are building an outstanding team of practical exploration geoscientists with local and global expertise. The teams will work in a collaborative manner to assess the entire Fairbanks area. The group intends to aggressively explore the Fairbanks area and make new gold discoveries. The claims are in close proximity to Kinross’ Fort Knox gold mine which has produced more than 8 million ounces of gold and has substantial resources for future production (source: Kinross Gold Corporation website). The Treasure Creek project and other recently staked claims are also in close proximity to the Golden Summit project, which is operated by Freegold Ventures Limited (“Freegold”). Freegold announced excellent drill results in 2020 that resulted in substantial share price appreciation.