 

Chemcel Federal Credit Union Selects Cardtronics for ATM Managed Services

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardtronics, the world’s largest ATM owner and operator, announced today that Chemcel Federal Credit Union (CFCU), a Texas-based credit union servicing Celanese employees and residents of Jim Wells, Kleberg, and Nueces Counties, selected Cardtronics to provide turnkey ATM Managed Services. This long-term agreement provides a complete ATM outsourcing solution for the CFCU network branch for both in-branch and off-premise ATMs.

CFCU offers a full range of financial services to members, including loans, savings, investments, checking accounts, cash tellers, credit cards, digital services, bill pay, and more. By outsourcing its ATM ownership, operations, and management to Cardtronics, CFCU can focus more on customer experience and less on day-to-day operations as a critical component of its retail banking strategy.

“The decision to outsource ATMs and the ongoing responsibility to maintain a limited fleet was driven by the fact that this product, while essential, was not core to what we do best,” commented Michael Engel, President and CEO. “Partnering with Cardtronics enables CFCU to devote more time and staff resources to core products such as checking accounts and loans. Cardtronics’ ability to manage the required servicing and upgrades, plus the fact CFCU has had a highly positive relationship with Cardtronics, made the decision simple.”

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with Chemcel Federal Credit Union to simplify its ATM operations and enhance the security and experience for its customers,” said Carter Hunt, Managing Director of North America for Cardtronics.

CFCU also leverages membership in Cardtronics’ Allpoint Network to provide convenient and fee-free ATM access. Allpoint, the world’s largest retail-based surcharge-free ATM network, has more than 55,000 ATMs conveniently located in top retail establishments, including grocery and convenience stores, pharmacies, and big-box stores. CFCU has been an Allpoint member since 2007.

About Cardtronics (Nasdaq: CATM)

Cardtronics is the trusted leader in financial self-service, enabling cash transactions at over 285,000 ATMs across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. With our scale, expertise and innovation, top-tier merchants and businesses of all sizes use our ATM solutions to drive growth, in-store traffic, and retail transactions. Financial services providers rely on Cardtronics to deliver superior service at their own ATMs, on Cardtronics ATMs where they place their brand, and through Cardtronics' Allpoint Network, the world’s largest retail based surcharge-free ATM network, with over 55,000 locations. As champions of cash, Cardtronics converts digital currency into physical cash, driving payments choice for businesses and consumers alike. Learn more about Cardtronics by visiting www.cardtronics.com and by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

