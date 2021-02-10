 

Global Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market Could Exceed $12 Billion By 2027

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The incidence of cancer is increasing every year and it has been the major factor for the growth of the cancer vaccines market. Healthcare physicians are looking for alternate therapies, due to the huge burden of cancer cases and the side effects of the present therapies. Hence, the market for cancer vaccines is expected to continue to grow at a high rate. Cancer vaccines are considered to be a new therapy and are not popular, as compared to the other alternative therapeutic drugs. However, cancer vaccines have shown great potential in both preventive and therapeutic ways. Certain factors that are driving the Cancer Vaccines market's growth include the increasing number of cancer cases, rising investments and government funding in the development of cancer vaccines, and technological developments in cancer vaccines. A report from Fortune Business Insights said that "The increasing prevalence of cervical cancer among female population is a key factor boosting the global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine market growth. In addition to this, the increasing need to reduce HPV infections will also add impetus to the growth in the coming years. Moreover, the governments in several countries are engaging in imposing stringent policies for supplying vaccines to eradicate the burden of this disease thereby boosting the growth of the market in the coming years." Active biotech companies in the Covid-19 developments this week include KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), BioVaxys Technology Corp. (OTCPK: LMNGF) (CSE: BIOV), Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX), Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME), Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX).

The Fortune report projected that The global Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine market size was valued at USD 3.80 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 12.69 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period."North America (has recently) held the largest HPV vaccines market share with a revenue of USD 1.83 billion. This is attributable to the presence of well-established healthcare services, coupled with the ease of availability of necessary resources. Additionally, people are well aware about the presence of vaccines and other therapeutic procedures. The rise in preference for vaccination and treatment at the nearest healthcare institution will also add impetus to the regional market growth."

