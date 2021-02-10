The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis and hemp stocks have surged in the weeks following President Joe Biden's electoral victory, and the industry could see some big days ahead under the Biden Administration. Biden vowed ahead of election day to decriminalize cannabis, and there is an expectation in the industry that this will result in a stronger, more unified regulatory framework. For the hemp-derived CBD market, this could mean opportunities for expansion into new markets, as well as new distribution opportunities for CBD health and wellness products to be sold in a wider range of stores. This could be the largest regulatory growth opportunity for companies like HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX: CBD.U) (OTCPK: CBDHF), Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY), Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ: CGC) (TSX: WEED), Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON), and OrganiGram Holdings Inc (TSX: OGI) (NASDAQ: OGI) since the first US states opened up to medicinal CBD and cannabis products.

Denver-based health and wellness company HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) is set up to flourish in a broader and more unified US CBD regulatory regime. The company has endeavored to build itself up to be the gold standard for health and safety regulatory compliance in the CBD market, allowing it the opportunity to move into newly opened markets and retailers that had not previously carried CBD products without the need for significant operational changes.

HempFusion's high standards have already opened doors for the company that may remain closed to other CBD companies. HempFusion has developed a regulatory portfolio and the company's products are available at a combined 4,000+ retail sales locations throughout the United States, including major retailers like Whole Foods. HempFusion is also working on developing trust among healthcare professionals, which may provide the company with the opportunity to sell directly to healthcare practitioner networks through two specialized medical CBD brands.

A new, more open regulatory landscape in the US will likely add to these opportunities, and HempFusion could be among the first CBD companies to benefit.

HempFusion specializes in broad spectrum CBD products derived from hemp, whereas most other companies derive their products from hybrid cannabis plants. The company uses an exclusive hemp-derived CBD extract fused together with other scientifically validated ingredients that support targeted areas, including skincare, nutrition, stress, sleep, and more. The company's Topical products are focused on the Over-The-Counter (OTC) drug listed market, which allows HempFusion to target the formulas towards very specific applications with legally permissible health claims, such as pain. These formulas include a skin nourishing proprietary blend that includes hemp-derived CBD and so much more.