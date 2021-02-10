Amazon and Dutch Blitz File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters

Amazon and Dutch Blitz filed four lawsuits collectively against four individuals and two entities (the “defendants”) for counterfeiting Dutch Blitz’s card game product. The defendants attempted to offer the infringing product in Amazon’s store, violating Amazon’s policies, infringing on Dutch Blitz’s trademarks, and breaking the law. The suits were filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington and allege that the six defendants used Dutch Blitz’s registered trademarks, without authorization, to deceive customers about the authenticity and origin of the products and the affiliation with Dutch Blitz.

Today, Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Counterfeit Crimes Unit filed four federal lawsuits on behalf of Dutch Blitz Acquisition Corporation (Dutch Blitz), a family-owned card game maker. The lawsuits seek recovery of the profits the owners of Dutch Blitz have lost from counterfeit versions of its card game, which was born in the Pennsylvania Dutch country.

Amazon strictly prohibits counterfeit products in its stores, and in 2019 alone, invested more than $500 million to protect customers and brands from fraud and abuse, including counterfeit. Amazon’s proactive investments in preventing counterfeit include robust seller vetting, advanced machine-learning based technologies, and industry-leading brand protection tools like Project Zero, Brand Registry, and Transparency. As a result of Amazon’s efforts, 99.9% of all products viewed by customers on Amazon have not received a valid counterfeit complaint.

In June 2020, Amazon launched its Counterfeit Crimes Unit, a global team dedicated to pursuing bad actors and holding them accountable to the fullest extent of the law, including working with law enforcement. Amazon has filed a series of lawsuits against counterfeiters, including a suit against individuals using social media to promote and facilitate the sale of counterfeits, as well as joint lawsuits with Italian luxury brand Valentino, cosmetics brand KF Beauty, family travel accessory brand JL Childress, and YETI.

Dutch Blitz is a Pennsylvania-based, family-owned-and-operated business started in the 1960s by Werner Ernst George Muller. Today, Mary and Mike Fisher continue to run Dutch Blitz as a family-owned and family-operated business in Pennsylvania and it is one of more than a million small and medium-sized businesses worldwide that sell their products in Amazon’s store.