 

Conduent Named a Leader in NelsonHall Health & Welfare Administration Report

Global analyst firm places Conduent among top providers of H&W solutions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT) today announced that global analyst firm NelsonHall has recognized the company as a market leader in Health & Welfare (H&W) Administration in its Next Generation H&W Administration NEAT vendor evaluation report. The report assesses 10 H&W administration service and technology providers across several categories.

According to the report, NelsonHall cited Conduent as an overall leader in the H&W space, as well as in the cost focus and digital focus categories. In achieving this ranking, NelsonHall points to some key areas of strength for Conduent, including:

  • Its combination of benefits administration services with health navigation and wellness offerings to help clients take a holistic approach to H&W solutions
  • Ongoing investments in analytics to uncover health claim insights and support health program decisions
  • Innovation in its Life@Work portal by leveraging smart automation and human-centered design principles to drive employee engagement
  • Continuing emphasis on driving down health care costs with oversight of cost and financials.

Liz Rennie, Principal Research Analyst with NelsonHall’s HR Technology & Services practice, said, “Conduent is a Leader in the Overall H&W Administration market, being an innovative player and having one of the broadest and most mature service offerings in the market. It is specifically recognized for its strong service culture and its ability to leverage partnerships from across the H&W ecosystems to deliver comprehensive H&W solutions.”

The array of Conduent’s H&W Administration Services and strong suite of wellness partners are designed to help companies and employees navigate the complexities of health care. Conduent H&W services utilize Life@work Portal, a proprietary technology platform that provides a single view of all benefit related information, which includes RightOpt, a H&W digital marketplace solution, and BenefitWallet, a consumer-directed health account solution.

“The past year has highlighted the importance of employee health and wellness and underscored the need for best-in-class services and technologies to meet the diverse needs of employees, no matter where they are – while still containing costs or recognizing cost savings,” said Michelle Hernandez, Vice President, General Manager for Conduent’s HR, Payroll, Health & Wellness, and RightOpt businesses. “This recognition affirms our position as a market leader and highlights our commitment to our clients to be a valued partner that delivers innovative solutions and services that also improve the bottom line.”

